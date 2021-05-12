Bill to Further Strengthen Colorado’s Gold-Standard Voting System Passes Out of Senate With Bipartisan Support

Legislation would further improve Colorado’s election system by: modernizing voter registration, expanding access to drop boxes, and creating more transparency in recall elections.

DENVER, CO - Today, the Senate passed a critical piece of elections and voting legislation that upholds, and makes improvements to, Colorado’s gold-standard voting system by strengthening certain aspects of our election laws.

SB21-250, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Fenberg and Senator Gonzales, works to ensure Colorado maintains its status as a role model for secure, safe, and fair elections.

“Colorado consistently has one of the highest voter turnout rates in the country thanks to the convenience and accessibility of our voting system. This is a result of our continual commitment to improvement efforts like this one,” said Senate Majority Leader Fenberg (D-Boulder). “By seeking to ensure Colorado’s elections remain exemplary, we are standing up for voters and protecting our democracy from the onslaught of restrictive voting laws being pushed by Republicans across the country.”

Each year, Colorado’s sixty-four County Clerks, the Secretary of State, and other stakeholders identify clarifications, adjustments, and improvements that are needed to make the election system even better. This bill is the result of their findings and subsequent recommendations.

“At a time when other states are restricting access to the ballot, here in Colorado we’re going above and beyond to make it easier for Coloradans to vote securely,” said Senator Gonzales (D-Denver). “I am proud of Colorado’s commitment to continually improving our elections system. Ensuring Coloradans are able to participate in democracy with ease will strengthen our electorate and increase voter engagement across the state.”

The legislation includes adjustments to Colorado’s voting system that will: improve drop boxes and Voter Service and Polling Centers, protect voting from partisan interference, and improve Colorado’s voter registration system. Additionally, the legislation includes language to increase transparency in recall elections.

The legislation now moves to the House for consideration. To track the progress of the bill here: leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb21-250.