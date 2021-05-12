2021 Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism kicks off

Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Tourism Division, in partnership with AAA of North Dakota and North Dakota Council on the Arts, have launched the 2021 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism.

The contest celebrates the talents of North Dakotans and the appeal of our wide-open spaces and community spaces where we follow our curiosity, not the crowds. The contest is open now through August 31, 2021.

“The Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism provides an opportunity to capture images of our state’s vibrant communities, outdoor adventure and scenic beauty while also showcasing North Dakota as a great place to live and work,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.

Photographers can submit photos to one or more of the following categories: Road Trips, Recreation, Wildlife, Badlands Scenery, Beyond Badlands Scenery and Main Street ND.

One winner will be selected in each category and a $200 cash prize will be awarded to the photographer of each selected photo. Additional honorable mentions may be selected in each category, with photographers receiving $50 and North Dakota merchandise. A Best in Show photo will be selected from the winning photographs, and the photographer will receive an additional $300 cash prize and a one-year basic membership to AAA.

In addition to the prize money:

Winning photographs will be published in North Dakota Tourism’s promotional materials and on Tourism’s website.

Winning photographs will be eligible for display in AAA North Dakota branch offices and may be printed in AAA regional publications.

Winners also will be published in North Dakota Tourism’s newsletter and likely in future promotional publications and marketing efforts.

Winning photographs will be displayed during the fourth quarter of 2021, through a partnership with the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

Launched in 2004, the annual Governor’s Photo Contest has grown significantly since its beginnings. In its first year, the contest attracted more than 300 submissions. Approximately 10,900 photos have been submitted in the years since.

“It’s fun to see the personal experiences found in North Dakota captured by talented North Dakotans,” Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman said. “These photos help us tell our story while inspiring new and returning visitors to the state.”

Click here for full details