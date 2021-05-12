6 Important Elements of Competitive Analysis That Will Help Your Business Win

Rival analysis is a key element in any effective digital marketing approach, provide insight into how your competitors addressed similar marketing challenges as your own, and what worked (and did not) in the process.

Analyzing your competitors can help you better position your products and services within a specific niche, or compete head-to-head with messages that play to your strengths. And if you want to maximize your marketing, conducting a competitor analysis is essential when launching a new product or entering a new market space, industry or vertical.

In this post, I’m about six key elements of competitor analysis that can help you win your marketing efforts.

What to look for and tools to use

First, you need the right tools to effectively analyze the digital marketing performance of your competitors.

Here you need programs that will:

Examine website traffic, traffic growth, backlinks and their most popular pages

Analyze the content on their website, blog, as well as what they publish on social channels

Provide an overview of their advertising content on search engines and social networks

Tag keywords on their website, in their content, and are used in conjunction with their campaigns

Some amazing, powerful tools that cover these elements are:

SEMRush – For SEO and website audit, backlink and keyword research. SEMRush also offers traffic analysis and competitive intelligence add-ons that enable you to do much deeper research. Other good tools here are Ahrefs and Raw tools.

– For SEO and website audit, backlink and keyword research. SEMRush also offers traffic analysis and competitive intelligence add-ons that enable you to do much deeper research. Other good tools here are Ahrefs and Raw tools. BuzzSumo – For content research. BuzzSumo can help you determine how your competitors' content has performed and how they participate in digital question and answer websites.

For content research. BuzzSumo can help you determine how your competitors’ content has performed and how they participate in digital question and answer websites. FanPage Karma – Find information and engagement information about your competitors, including what content was most popular with their audience, which channels and posting times were most engaging, what topics were most popular, and identifying questions and issues their audience had, which provided opportunities for your brand. FanPage Karma is a powerful analysis tool in this regard.

Here’s how you can use these tools in your competition analysis process.

1. Insights from traffic analysis

The first element you want to look at is web traffic and how people discover your competing sites – SEMRush can help.

You need to analyze the traffic to competing sites to find out how many visitors they have, unique visitors, pages per visit, duration and bounce rate, which tells you how much traffic your competitors are getting, if visitors find the site content useful enough. to stay on the site and what content is most popular.

You can also see how visitors find their way to your competitors’ sites.

CLUE: Identify source domains to inform decisions about investing in search engines and social media ads, as well as issuing influencers based on what works for your competitors.

One of the most important things you can learn here is which of your participant’s web pages are the most popular.

To see which landing pages work best for your competitor, tell us which products and services are successful online and which are not. It can inform your approach to marketing products and services and how you can run your campaigns.

CLUE: Analyze the messages on that page for a campaign designed to go head-to-head with a popular competing product or service, and find ways to differentiate your products and services. Consider promoting the messages through aggressive question generation, such as search and social advertising.

2. Backlinks

Backlinks help build your domain authority and improve your rank for topics that other sites link to. Your brand’s SEO efforts should include a link building component, and tools like SEMRush and AHRefs can perform a backlink gap analysis to domains that link to your competitors, but not to you.

This will inform and improve your public relations efforts.

3. Social media

By analyzing your competitor’s social activity, you can see what channels they use for promotion, how they position their products and services, and what content and messages have received the best reception from their audience.

It can also help you find gaps in their promotional strategy, which can provide an opportunity for your brand.

Tools like Fan Page Karma can provide competitive intelligence over competitors on social media.

You can see the channels they use for promotion, how active they are, the greater their presence on the channel and how actively they are involved with their audience.

CLUE: If you are targeting the same audience as your competitor, you may want to consider focusing your activities on channels that have worked well for them.

You can also see the content they publish, the topics they talk about and which of the topics are most relevant to their audience.

CLUE: This information can help you identify the topics that are of most interest to the audience, questions they have and issues you can discuss to place the value of your products and services. Use this information to refine your content strategy, messages and value proposition.

4. Keywords

One of the most important things you can learn from your competitors is what keywords they use and what they rank for.

Your website and campaign content should focus on a core set of keywords that will help your target audience find your website and content as you search for the solutions you sell.

Your competitors will also use relevant keywords and try to rank.

CLUE: Study the keywords used by your competitors to find the types of keywords in the industry for which you can rank higher in your site and campaign content, and to formulate long-tail keyword variants for which you can rank and what distinguishes your products and services from your competitors .

Another outstanding feature of SEMRush is the ability to report frequently asked questions regarding keywords and domains.

CLUE: Develop lists of top questions about problems you solve, and the products and services you sell, and create content that answers the questions. You can also take a more interactive approach and actively participate in Q&A sites and forums such as Quora and Reddit and answer questions relevant to the products and services you sell, and post links to your site content for additional information.

5. Advertising information

By analyzing your competitors’ advertising information, you can save a lot of time researching and formulating critical campaign elements such as keywords and ad copies, and can position your products and services more effectively.

SEMRush can show traffic estimates, keywords, and cost estimates for paid search traffic, display ads, and product listing entries.

CLUE: The keywords that your competitors use are an excellent starting point for the keywords that you can use for your brand and campaign. You may be able to compete successfully for key keywords, but you can certainly use this information to choose long-tail keyword variants that match the value proposition of your brand, products and services.

You can see position changes for keywords used by your competitors.

You can even see the copy of the participant’s ad.

CLUE: Seeing how your competitors are promoting their products and services shows you how they position their positions, which enables you to construct website and ad copies to position yourself differently by following a slightly different niche.

6. Content analysis

By analyzing the best content from your competitors, you can see if similar topics fit your brand well and evaluate the types of content their audience likes to use.

You can also discover gaps in the content coverage and questions that your brand can then address in the content campaigns.

Also look at the content that is performing poorly, and try to determine why it did not resonate.

CLUE: Analyze the content of the participant with the aim of finding the best way to distinguish your content and messages to favor the package. Do deep analysis to find trends and see if the audience prefers, longer or shorter content, fundamental or deeper analysis, conceptual present content, graphics, videos, images, etc.

Closure

Regularly analyzing your competition is important because it’s like looking at the other team’s playbook before you go to the field. It enables you to develop a campaign strategy and messages that differentiate your products and services, highlight your strengths and position you to win against the competition.

If you have not yet undertaken a competitor analysis, it is worth investigating, and these tools and tips will help you.