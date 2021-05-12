4 Creative Writing Exercises to Improve Your Writing • Yoast

Fleur Heesen Fleur is the coordinator of the Yoast SEO Academy. She creates online training courses and wants to make the company’s knowledge available to everyone.

Content creation is essential for SEO. However, if you are a blogger or content producer, chances are you will get stuck from time to time. You have made time to write, but nothing comes to mind. A writer’s block. This is where creative writing exercises can help: it gives your brain the space it needs to invent new concepts and connect in unique ways. So let’s explore some exercises to get your creativity flowing!

Writing exercises to stimulate creativity

1. Disclaimer

Let’s start this list with my favorite exercise for creative writing: freelance writing. Frewriting is aimed at capturing your ideas as they appear, without any judgment. It amounts to writing everything that is taken up with you on a specific topic for a certain amount of time, without immediately editing what you are writing. You let the words flow from your fingers without stopping at what you have written or criticizing it.

How to write freely

How can you acquit? You can follow these steps:

First set a timer for a certain time, for example 10 minutes.

Then choose a topic you want to write about. Are you struggling to come up with a topic? Look at us tips for finding inspiration. You can write freely about anything.

After choosing something, start writing about all the things that came to your mind, and do not stop until the time is up!

After you’re done, check out what you wrote. Are there words, phrases or sentences that you can use for your content?

2. Expand and progress

The second writing exercise I want to share with you is called Extending and Forward. It’s an improvisation exercise, just like free writing. Only this time, when the timer beeps, you expand at whatever point you write, to see where your mind is taking you. And when the timer beeps again, you go to a new point.

How to expand and move forward

So, how does this writing exercise work? Make sure you set a timer at certain intervals or keep track of the time by looking at the clock. The intervals can look like this:

Freelance to get your gears going (1 minute)

If the timer goes off, expand on whatever point you are at (1 minute)

Go to a new point (1 minute)

Expand again to where you are now (1 minute)

Go to a new point (1 minute)

Wrap things up! (30 seconds)

Expansion and advancement can help you generate new ideas or explore old ideas in some other way. It is also an excellent exercise in improving your ability to write short content quickly.

3. Get involved with your audience

Another writing exercise to make your creative juices flow is to connect with your audience. If you have a blog, contact your readers, send them a message or even plan a call with one or two of them. Ask them questions like “what do you want to read on my blog?”, “What are you struggling with?” Or “what do you want to know about my product or service?”

This is a great way to find out what kind of content your audience wants to see. You will be amazed at the insights that come up, and you can definitely use it for your writing!

Read more: Audience Research: How to Analyze Your Audience

4. Use creative writing instructions

Finally, another fun way to cultivate the creative writing muscles is by using directions. There are many creative writing guides available online, or you can create your own. Examples of these directions are: write about the first day at a new job, write about navigating through an unknown city, write about how to make the perfect omelet (or pizza!), Write about what year you would travel to if you could get time to travel, and so on.

Do you need more ideas? Check out these resources for writing questions:

SEO Stability Request

Of course, there are also many SEO-stable guidelines out there. You can use it Answer The public, for example. With this tool you can enter a term and automatically suggest the results provided by Google and Bing to make a list of questions people are looking for about the term.

Do you have a blog about yoga? Try typing ‘yoga’ and see a list of questions such as ‘where did yoga come from?’, ‘Are yoga blocks useful?’ And ‘will yoga build muscle?’ This is a fantastic way to get SEO file instructions for your content.

Example of SEO-Filed Directions Generated by AnswerThePublic

Read more: Keyword Research Tools: Which to Use?

Closure

So, to sum up, with these creative writing exercises, you can improve your writing and provide interesting insights! You can try to write freely, expand and advance, connect with your audience or use directions. I would love to hear what your favorite writing exercise is!

So, to sum up, with these creative writing exercises, you can improve your writing and provide interesting insights! You can try to write freely, expand and advance, connect with your audience or use directions. I would love to hear what your favorite writing exercise is!