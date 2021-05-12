The Power of TikTok for Marketers and Advertisers [Infographic]

Whether you like it or not, whether you use it personally or not, the growing influence of TikTok can not be denied, especially due to its popularity, especially among younger users.

Despite various challenges, including the threat of a complete ban in the US, and a real full ban in India, the app remained on top of the download cards months of gradually building its audience as more and more users are enchanted by the never-ending supply of short, entertaining tracks.

And it offers new opportunities for brands, which, as highlighted in this new infographic of Siglik, is significant.

Sightly’s overview covers all the most important elements of consideration for marketers and gives some important remarks, such as:

TikTok now has over 800 million monthly active users, while users spend almost 4 hours a month in the app than they do on Facebook or Instagram.

Nearly 50% of TikTok users are between the ages of 16-24

Short video enables brands to quickly create and share media campaigns at the peak of their relevance

Here are some important notes that you should definitely consider in your process.