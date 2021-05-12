Page experience: what it is and how to respond

After more than a year of waiting, it’s finally (almost) here: Google’s page experience.

Site owners still have a few weeks until we see the implementation of this algorithm update, which means there is still time to evaluate your site and make useful changes.

Here’s everything you need to know about this update:

What is updating the page experience?

Updating the page experience is a change in the Google ranking algorithm that will start during the summer of 2021. Implementation will begin in June and is expected to be completed by the end of August.

The update increases the importance of excellent user experience on websites by including three signals in the UX-compliant algorithm:

Largest Content Paint (LCP): Value loading speed.

Value loading speed. First import delay (FID): Responsiveness and interactivity.

Responsiveness and interactivity. Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): Visual stability.

Combined, the trio are called Core Web Vitals.

In addition, the update removes the requirement that pages to be built with the AMP platform appear in mobile Top Stories carousels.

What is Core Web Vitals?

The 3 Core Web Vitals are LCP, FID and CLS, all related to how fast a page loads.

Largest Content Paint (LCP), Explained

Target count: 2.5 seconds or less.

It tries to measure how fast the main content from a page load. To determine which component of a page is the “main” component, this measure focuses on the following:

This list is intentionally small: Google keeps it simple to begin with.

The measure measures how fast the element in question loads in relation to when the page initially starts loading.

First Input Delay (FID), explained

Target count: 100 milliseconds or less.

It aims to measure the time from the use of a user on a page (such as clicking on a link) to when the site is able to process the event.

This is a very specific criterion and is only related to:

The first input from a user; subsequent events are not considered.

The delay in case processing; not the actual processing time itself.

Events from discrete performance such as clicks or taps; scrolling and zooming do not count towards FID.

Cumulative layout shift (CLS), explained

Target count: 0.1 or less.

If you’ve ever tried to click on a button or link on a web page, just to change the content just enough to cause you to accidentally click on something completely unexpected, you will understand why CLS is an important factor for user experience.

An layout shift score is calculated by multiplying the impact fraction of a frame by the distance fraction of the frame. Cumulative layout shift measures the total of all scores for the layout shift across the page

Here are some words that are important to know to understand CLS:

Unstable element: A visible element that changes the starting position between frames.

A visible element that changes the starting position between frames. Layout shift: Each time an unstable element of position changes between rendered frames.

Each time an unstable element of position changes between rendered frames. User-led layout shift: Each time a layout shift occurs within 500 milliseconds of user input (presumably causing an expected shift).

Each time a layout shift occurs within 500 milliseconds of user input (presumably causing an expected shift). Unexpected layout shift: A layout shift that was not user-initiated, or an element was styled with the CSS transform feature (e.g., intentional animation or transition).

A layout shift that was not user-initiated, or an element was styled with the CSS transform feature (e.g., intentional animation or transition). Impact fraction: The union of the visible area of ​​all unstable elements for the previous and present framework, written as a fraction of the total viewing area.

The union of the visible area of ​​all unstable elements for the previous and present framework, written as a fraction of the total viewing area. Distance fraction: The greatest distance that any unstable element has moved divided by the length or width of the viewing portal (whichever is greater).

Here’s what impact and distance fractions look like:

In this case, the content occupies 50% of the viewer. The displacement of the impact layout is 0.75 because the content has moved 25% of the viewer and the content is still visible (if the content has moved off the screen, the percentage that is no longer visible is not included not). 50% + 25% = 75% = 0.75.

The distance fraction is 0.25, again because the content has shifted 25% within the view.

The layout shift score of this example is 75% * 25% = 0.1875. If there were multiple items on the page, it would be added to manufacture the CLS.

7 pages experience signals

There are 7 signals Google uses to evaluate the experience of a web page:

LCP. FID. CLS. Mobile friendly. Safe browsing. HTTPS. No intrusive interim articles.

The first three are the Core Web Vitals. Here are details on the last 4 signals:

Mobile friendly, explained

Ranking factor since 2018.

Mobile friendly pages look good and work properly on mobile devices. This means that they automatically adapt to the specific features of the device (such as screen resolution), and that they are easy to read and connect with, without zooming in, scrolling left and right, and so on.

Safely browse, explain

Ranking factor since 2007.

Safe browsing is not malicious or misleading.

Malicious content is dangerous for the user to engage with, such as malware.

Fraudulent content is intended to mislead users into engaging in dangerous conduct, such as sharing personally identifiable information with an unreliable source.

HTTPS, explained

Ranking factor since 2014.

The website is served with the more secure HTTPS instead of HTTP. All sites today must be on HTTPS; if your site is not, here is a guide for updating it.

No intrusive interim articles, explained

Ranking factor since 2017.

Interstitials are web pages that are loaded before or after the expected content, and that can prevent the user from easily accessing the content. This can occur in a variety of ways, including pop-ups that cover the content (of any kind, not just ads), boxes that need to be disapproved before you can access content, and more.

Tips and tools to survive updating the page experience

And now, the question with every site owner: how can I make sure my site is weathering this update well?

After most of the Google updates, it always comes down to making sure your content is quality. This applies to this update:

‘Google still wants to rank pages with the best information in general, even if the page experience is subparag. Good page experience does not dominate good page content.”

This is a relief, but only a small one, because there will be times when your content and your competitor’s content are very much the same (especially if you write SEO correctly). In those cases, Google will choose the one with the better page experience.

With this in mind, here are some actions you can take to prepare for implementing the page experience update:

1. View all 7 pages’ experience

Start at square 1: How does your site currently compare these 7 pages of experience signals? There are tools available that can help you evaluate each one:

Here is a more complete list from Google. Choose one (or a few) and see what they say about your site.

2. Evaluate AMP and non-AMP content intended for news carousels

AMP is not going anywhere, so if you already use and like it, you do not need to change it.

AMP makes it easy to process all the page experience criteria. If you use AMP for your content, it probably already meets the point when it comes to page experience.

However, it is still a good idea to check. Use the AMP Experience Guide to rate your website content.

If you have not yet used this technology, you can go here to get started with AMP for your web pages, stories, ads and emails.

If you do not have AMP content, your content can now be dragged into the Top Stories carousel as long as it complies Google News Policy. It is also a good idea to evaluate it in the light of the 7 pages of experience signals.

3. Make sure your content is of all quality

As always, content quality should still be the top priority of every site owner. To learn more about updating your site content following any Google algorithm update, follow the 5 steps in this article.

A brief history of Google’s focus on page experience

Google has been using page experience for years. Here’s a brief timeline of how the search engine has increased the importance of improving site experience:

October 7, 2015: Accelerated mobile pages project announced

In 2015, the search engine launched its open source initiative aimed at enhancing the mobile web experience.

Using a stripped-down version of HTML, AMP made web pages much easier to load quickly on mobile devices, giving users instant access to content. Google invited users to learn more about AMP, contribute to the project through discussions, and encouraged website owners to start experimenting with AMP.

February 24, 2016: AMP pages end up in SERPs

Not long after the project was announced, we started seeing AMP pages prominently in a new SERP feature, the AMP news carousel. As the name suggests, only AMP pages could be served.

The good thing about this was that all users, regardless of their choice, would have a great user experience when they had access to these news reports. On the other hand, critics have argued, it has given Google undue control over the internet.

October 23, 2017: Chrome User Experience Report Announced

Google Announces Chrome User Experience Report, a New Tool That Increases Site Owners insight into the user experience of their sites. The report shows statistics related to the pages, including some of the key components of the Core Web Vitals signals.

5 May 2020: Web Vitals and Core Web Vitals launched

Web Vitale is a program created by Google to help website owners rate their own site’s page experience.

Core Web Vitamins is a set of 3 specific signals that measure user experience:

Largest Content Paint (LCP).

First Input Delay (FID).

Cumulative layout shift (CLS).

28 May 2020: Page experience update announced

Google has announced its plans to create a new signal consisting of LCP, FID and CLS, which together will become one component in overall page experience signals. Here is an image to make this confusing search engine conglomerate more understandable:

In addition to announcing these new rankings, Google also noted that AMP would no longer be required to pull pages in the Top Stories mobile carousel.

10 November 2020: Date announced for updating page experience

Google has announced that the update of the page experience will begin in May 2021. It also teased an upcoming visual indicator that appeared in SERPs: a icon to highlight pages which has an excellent page experience.

April 19, 2021: Roll-out postponed

Timing: the roll out of page experience will now start mid-June 2021 and be completed by the end of August.

In addition, Google has announced that the AMP badge will no longer indicate which pages are hosted on the platform.

