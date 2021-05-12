Jeffrey Janson, CFP®, AIFA® – Nation’s First Financial Advisor to Complete RIADAC's Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®
Jeffrey Janson, CFP®, AIFA®, Senior Wealth Advisor at Summit Wealth Partners, LLC
I'm honored to have obtained my Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets....The knowledge I’ve gained through the program will help me serve my clients in ways other advisors can’t.”GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RIA Digital Assets Council in partnership with the New York Institute of Finance, is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Janson, CFP®, AIFA®, Senior Wealth Advisor at Summit Wealth Partners, LLC, is the nation’s first advisor to complete the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® course.
— Jeffrey Janson, CFP®, AIFA®, Senior Wealth Advisor
Jeffrey is the first of an exclusive group of financial advisors with the credentials to serve investors who are curious about bitcoin, blockchain and digital assets. More than 600 advisors are enrolled in the course, with dozens more enrolling daily.
“We congratulate Jeffrey Janson on his remarkable achievement,” said RIADAC Founder Ric Edelman. “Jeff’s commitment to staying current with the latest trends and serving his clients’ best interests is demonstrated by his successful completion of this rigorous program.”
By attaining the Certificate, Janson is awarded membership in the RIA Digital Assets Council and granted access to exclusive educational resources that will help him serve his clients.
“I am honored to have obtained my Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets,” said Janson. “I am dedicated to serving my clients in their efforts to achieve financial security, and the knowledge I’ve gained through the program will help me serve my clients in ways other advisors can’t.”
The 11-module online self-study program allows financial advisors to become fluent in blockchain technology, bitcoin and other digital assets, and provides 13 CE credits. Through the course, advisors become proficient in key practice management areas pertaining to digital assets, including tax, regulatory and compliance issues as well as portfolio construction and management. Most importantly, advisors learn how to explain this new asset class to clients.
The certificate program’s inaugural class includes financial advisors from around the world, including France, Great Britain, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Africa, South Korea and Australia. Designed by leading financial advisors, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® is the only course of its kind tailored to advisors – and the program’s world-class faculty are foremost experts in the blockchain, digital asset and financial advisory fields.
For more information about the certificate program and to enroll, visit riadac.com.
About RIADAC
The RIA Digital Assets Council is dedicated to advancing the awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets by Registered Investment Advisors so they can give their clients the advice they need about this new and transformational asset class. Advisors can further their education by enrolling in RIADAC’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®.
About The New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance was formed almost 100 years ago by the New York Stock Exchange and is a global leader in delivering education and training for the financial services industry. Each year the Institute delivers training to more than 50,000 individuals in over 125 countries.
Janice Murphy
RIA Digital Assets Council
+1 603-957-2727
janice@riadac.com