Tim Debus - CEO, Reusable Packaging Association honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Tim Debus, CEO of the USA's Reusable Packaging Association, has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Innovation is at the forefront of RPA’s work with member companies and promotion of the increasing value proposition for reusable packaging systems.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Debus, CEO of the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's Annual Awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 CEOs in Innovation Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners. www.reusables.org
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) is a non-profit trade organization representing and promoting the common and pro-competitive business interests of member suppliers and users of reusable packaging products and services. RPA connects the industry to expand, innovate and validate reusable packaging systems.
Tim Debus leads the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) as president & CEO to advance the common business interests of its many member companies by promoting reusable transport packaging systems. Reusable transport packaging products like pallets, bins, and containers combine to form a $100 billion market worldwide.
Commenting on Innovation at the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), Tim Debus had this to say:
"Innovation is at the forefront of RPA’s work with member companies and promotion of the increasing value proposition for reusable packaging systems. Innovation for our industry comes in forms such as:
- Technology-enabled products for smart packaging in a digital supply chain.
- Use of reusable packaging in massive machine type communications (mMTC) as a key driver of Industry 4.0 and supply chain modernization.
- Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) for real-time tracking and management of reusable assets.
- Product specifications for compatibility and performance in automated facilities and with robotic equipment.
- Advanced networks and infrastructures for inventory management to meet scale and volume-driven operating efficiencies.
- Cutting-edge material sciences and manufacturing processes for improved product performance and speed-to-market capabilities.
RPA features innovation in our education materials and presentations. For example, in 2019, RPA released a white paper entitled “A Smarter, Technology-Driven Supply Chain with Reusable Packaging Systems.” And in 2020 RPA assembled an industry panel on the topic of “Smart Packaging through a Reusable System.” In April this year, RPA produced two panel sessions on the topics of Internet of Things and automation."
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH TIM DEBUS, CEO OF THE REUSABLE PACKAGING ASSOCIATION: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/tim-debus-ceo-of-the-reusable-packaging-association-interview
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
www.worldbizmagazine.net
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
