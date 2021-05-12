Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Leading manufacturer of disinfecting wipes expands in Wisconsin

Rockline Industries, one of the largest global producers of disinfecting wipes, is investing $20 million to expand operations with a new production line at its Sheboygan campus. Once is it fully operational in 2021, the new line will be one of the largest production lines for disinfecting wipes in the industry.

WEDC is supporting Rockline’s expansion—expected to create 54 new jobs—with up to $380,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years.

Last August, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the company’s claim that its hard surface disinfectant wipe formula has been proven to kill SARS-CoV-2.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new level of awareness among the American people about the importance of proper surface disinfection,” said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries. “We are making a huge investment in the future by installing the Galaxy line to ensure that our customers will be able to meet consumers’ increasing demand for disinfecting wipes.”

Rockline’s Global Engineering Group is designing the new line, which will be built in partnership with several of the world’s leading converting equipment manufacturers. The size of the line will require the company to relocate a number of existing production lines within the facility, but Rockline anticipates that it will be increasing its workforce once it is finished.

Rockline was founded in Sheboygan in1976 and has since built a reputation for developing some of the industry’s most innovative and sought-after products. Today the family-owned company is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. It currently employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide in manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England.

Read more about the Rockline Industries expansion project.

