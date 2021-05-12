City of Coatesville to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Chester County
King of Prussia, PA – The City of Coatesville is planning single lane closures next week on several state highways in Chester County, on Monday May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
The work locations are:
- Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue;
- Route 82 (Lincoln Highway) between 1st Avenue and Church Street;
- Route 82 (1st Avenue) between Route 82 (Lincoln Highway) and Chestnut Street; and
- 1st Avenue between Route 82 (Lincoln Highway) and Harmony Street.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
The City of Coatesville will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #