This is your brain on content marketing (video)

Narrow but warn: Marketers want to control your brain.

It’s not a ‘Manchurian Candidate’ situation, but it’s not that far either.

Every choice made about every seemingly trivial detail of a brand of a business is designed to make you as a consumer respond in a certain way.

Just look at this outline of different corporate logos and the way their color schemes represent different emotional responses.

The effect is almost undetectable. We may all think that we are the masters of our own thinking, but the reality is that we are incredibly susceptible to brand messages, and our purchasing decisions are often determined in some way by our impressions of different brands. It may be just as overt as choosing luxury brands over more cost-conscious products, but it’s just so much more subliminal than that.

Psychology Today noted that emotions plays a major role in consumer behavior, helps determine which products we buy.

Think about it: Everyone has certain preferences for brands that challenge rational statements (everything is equal, I will go over Durizer with Duracell every day of the week and twice on Sunday – Energizer Bunny damn).

Over time, we form emotional bonds with brands that stick in our heads, and when it’s time to make a purchase, whether paper towels, detergent, or AAA batteries, we move on to the specific product lines.

Marketers and advertisers work their fingers to the bone to make sure their brand is the one that pops into your head as you walk through the supermarket aisle, wander into the department store or look at Amazon. Trying to control our own destinies, we are finally on the lookout for brand messages.

SEO: Marketing for Google’s Brain ‘

In a similar way, SEO acts as the trigger to make certain web pages appear in Google’s ‘brain’. Because of the emotional element, Google and other search engines try to take into account the relevance and popularity of determining which pages should appear in the search results. Keywords and links (plus a whole lot more) play into Google’s increasingly complex and sophisticated algorithm.

After Google has cracked the numbers and taken into account the various variables, its algorithm delivers search results based on what it thinks the user wants to find. The result can often be right on the nose. If you Google ‘Taco Bell Near Me’, chances are you’ll find a list of Taco Bells in your area (unless, of course, there are no Taco Bells in your area, in which case I would shed a single tear shower) for you next time I download a Quesarito).

Balancing the human element of brand identity with the more robotic nuts and bolts of SEO best practices is where many people touch their content. How can you match Google’s mathematical criteria for search results with the need to engage people emotionally?

This is where content marketing comes in.

More human than human: content marketing links branding and SEO

Good content marketing should bridge the gap between proven marketing messages and the ever-evolving SEO game. What Makes Good Content Marketing? Here are some tips to help you get started:

1. Give readers value:

There was a time when businesses could get away with making a few tweaks to the back of their website, by filling in a bunch of keywords in a bunch of poorly worded blogs and calling it a day. Fortunately, those days are long gone. Like William “The Refrigerator” Perry, Google’s algorithm is not a stupid cookie. It gets more sophisticated with each new update, and it becomes very good at distinguishing valuable content from pages that are simply trying to play the system. Whether you are answering a question, offering helpful tips and tricks, or presenting your unique version of the latest topic, your content must offer real value to cross the line between SEO and branding. While factors like keywords remain important for SEO ranking, they are only part of the comparison, and not silver bullets per se.

2. Read the Google Tea Leaves :

Keep an eye out for new updates to Google’s algorithm that may affect your site’s ranking and performance. While Google will probably never explain how exactly your SEO strategy needs to change to keep up with the latest updates, there are numerous sites that can help you. As long as you are always on the lookout for the next development and can respond quickly, you are avoiding a big hit on your SEO ranking.

3. Define your brand voice:

It goes back to that human element. We’ve discussed this before, but the point needs to be made: your branding voice is the best way to get visitors to your site and communicate brand values ​​and messages. Screw it on, and it will not matter how sweet your keyword strategy is. If you are having trouble conceptualizing your voice, consider it a real person. Who personifies your brand? It may be tempting to just point out your CEO, but really think about who the person is and who you are talking to, and the voice will come naturally.

4. Align your content with the intent of visitors :

So you have content to engage visitors at every stage of the sales funnel. This is wonderful. But are you absolutely sure of the individual pieces of content? matches visitor’s intent? A thought leadership blog that drives readers to a sales demo, for example, may be a little premature. You want to lay out your content carefully so that each piece moves seamlessly into the funnel. Do not get greedy and should speed up the process.

If done right, content marketing is the perfect combination of branding and SEO best practices, meeting Google’s mathematical criteria for relevancy while engaging readers on an emotional level. It is truly the happy medium between man and machine. I think you can say that it’s a lot like Robocop.

* Stroke ken *

Yeah, yeah, that sounds pretty much right. Do not be an ED-209, be a Robocop.