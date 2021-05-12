Help NYC Single Mom and Fashion Designer falsely Charged with Crimes in NJ with GoFundMe for Legal Fees
Ufuoma Joy George is a Nigerian-American honorable student and single mom who attends the Academy of Art University. She is a straight-A-student and devoted dog owner to her black labrador retriever puppy, LaLa. George took up Fashion Styling for her online Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts. She is a Fashion Designer who uses her voice to bring awareness to the Africa American Community. George also has experience working in film, television, and print as a model and actress. She is a New York City resident who has been wrongfully charged in New Jersey with several crimes (Case Number S 2020 000910). Consequently, George has been unable to work in her industry due to an open court case brought on by her estranged boyfriend. She hopes the GoFundMe campaign will garner enough funding to hire an attorney and help her support her daughter during this time of need.
It all started back in December of 2019 when George was abruptly let go of her job at Dyson Beauty. At the time, she was unsure why Dyson Beauty terminated her. However, To no avail, Ufuoma decided to keep looking for work in the film and beauty industry.
Fast forward to December 14, 2020, George received a summons in the mail. The warrant stated that she violated a court order on December 10, 2020. A Clifton County judge drafted the summons alleging the primary complaint leading to the court order happened on November 18, 2019. George now realized she lost her job due to the court order.
George and her ex-partner were currently together in November of 2019. In actuality, the couple did not break up until February 2020. Therefore, she did not understand why he filed a complaint against her.
It appears, George's ex-boyfriend spitefully placed these charges on her without her knowledge. It seems he took pride in controlling her emotionally, financially, and mentally. When George expressed her concerns about lack of employment, her ex would send her money for groceries and coyly soothe her emotions with his words. He allegedly did not want to see George succeed in her endeavors or be with anyone else but him. In turn, affecting her finances was his way of keeping George confined to her home.
This ordeal has caused irreparable damages to George's mental health and physical well-being. Her teen daughter has also suffered mental strain due to witnessing her mother visibly unhappy.
Tragically, George has been unable to work a traditional job for almost two years. The open court case has ruined her chances of obtaining gainful employment in the fashion industry, let alone any sector.
George has applied for numerous roles in the past year. Often employers would cancel her interviews at the last moment. George's promising future in the arts was cut short due to her ex-boyfriend's falsified complaints. She hopes law officials will thoroughly investigate claims before charging innocent people with crimes, such as herself.
George hopes the GoFundMe campaign will help her hire a competent attorney to represent her case in court. The Gofundme will also support George's daughter during these difficult times.
Please visit Ufuoma Joy George's Gofundme campaign and donate to her cause. Please share her story on social media and with friends and family. George and her daughter deserve a fair chance at justice.
The more awareness and momentum her campaign develops, the better.
George aims to spread awareness through her Gofundme campaign by helping other women. She hopes the fundraiser will help distribute information to Domestic Violence victims across the country.
George hopes other women will part ways with their controlling partners to prevent wrongful jail time and loss of employment.
She urges single women to recognize the signs of abuse and flee as soon as possible.
Please continue to support Ufuoma Joy George by donating to her Gofundme.
