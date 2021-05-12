Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on May 15, 2021 in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The proclamation can be found by clicking here.