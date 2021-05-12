GoSun launches Chillest, an iceless solar cooler packed with party features

Using Coolest Cooler as a muse, this cooler includes a Bluetooth speaker, umbrella, a cooler and freezer, and more

CINCINNATI , OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar company GoSun has launched Chillest, a feature-packed cooler. Inspired by the greatest crowdfunding flop of all time, the Coolest Cooler, it’s packed with features like a Bluetooth speaker, built in table, bottle opener and umbrella to make it the ultimate fun machine for camping, beaching, or any outdoor fun. It’s now available for the early bird price of $579 on Indiegogo.

Chillest is inspired by Coolest Cooler (a veritable piece of junk), but it is designed by a reputable company, with a successful track record that has over 13 products on the market.

“We wanted to design a cooler that could truly be the life of the party,” said GoSun Founder Patrick Sherwin. “Building on our experience with solar-powered outdoor products, we took what Coolest Cooler couldn’t achieve, and made it a reality.”

Chillest is an iceless cooler meaning things stay clean, dry, and organized - no more soggy sandwiches, spoiled food, nasty mess, or daily journeys to buy ice while camping. It includes both cooling and freezing zones with exact temperature control, controlled via app and touch buttons, ranging from -4°F to 68°F. The result? You can have a cold beer on the beach and a frozen margarita for dessert.

The lightweight and very portable cooler makes less power go a lot further with the most advanced, all-electric brushless DC compressor technology. It has multiple options to keep it charged up and cold (none of which require ice), including:

- Solar Power: GoSun’s new solar table attaches directly to your chillest to power the device indefinitely.

- Internal Battery: Has an internal battery that can keep foods and drinks cool for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

- AC/DC: Plug into AC or DC as an extra fridge during emergencies, for days out on a boat, or as the ideal fridge/freezer for your van or RV.

- External Battery: Increase your charge time with GoSun’s Power Bank, extending chill time for weekend trips

GoSun is well-known for its line of solar ovens, coolers, chargers, lighting, water filtration systems and accessories. This cooler is an upgrade to the GoSun Chill, which successfully launched last year, is available for retail and uses the same technology used by Chillest (ie. the tech is proven to work).

“At GoSun, we’re passionate about providing innovative solar products and appliances that let people ditch their reliance on ice and fuel, to enjoy the comforts of home anywhere,” said Sherwin. “Whether you like to travel off-grid or chill in the backyard, our gear is designed to help you enjoy that time. Chillest is no exception. While Chill keeps food cold, frozen, dry, and organized with no ice required, Chillest does all that while providing everything else you need for a fun day or weekend in the outdoors.”

GoSun Chillest is now available on Indiegogo. For more information or to interview GoSun personnel, please contact public relations agent Rosemary Newton. Check out images and video in the media kit.

About GoSun

GoSun creates innovative products that encourage fun, resilience, and independence. The team is passionate about their products and how they power their customers’ lives. GoSun was founded in a small suburban garage in Cincinnati, Ohio by GoSun founder and solar energy expert, Patrick Sherwin. It has since grown to include a full line of solar products, including solar ovens, coolers, charges, lighting, water purification systems, and accessories. Read more about the company story here.

GoSun was built on crowdfunding and the support of their backers. The Chillest will be the 10th crowdfunding campaign. GoSun strives to be true innovators and trailblazers in the sustainability and solar powered space with over 60 years of combined experience in solar energy and product development.

Since its inception GoSun has worked with dozens of nonprofit organizations, including The American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen, to provide discounted solar cookers and other solar products to those that need them most. GoSun has shipped products to over 70 countries throughout the world and has provided over 2,500 units at substantial discount to NGOs throughout the U.S and the World.