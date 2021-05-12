Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Meeting Notice: State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet May 20 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The State Soil Conservation Committee will meet Thursday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on soil conservation and water quality programs. 

For those interested in attending the meeting, please contact Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov for call-in information.

