Charges Filed Against Construction Contractor in Camden, Lincoln, and Phelps Counties

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that Carlton J. Curtis of Licking, Missouri, has been charged with violating Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act in Camden, Lincoln, and Phelps Counties. In each county, Curtis is charged by complaint with one class E felony of deceptive business practices. The charges stem from Curtis’s activities as owner of Curtis All Steel Buildings, a construction company.

The charges in each county allege that Curtis accepted thousands of dollars in advance payments from consumers for the construction of metal outbuildings. Subsequently, Curtis failed to construct the buildings or refund the consumers’ money. These consumers suffered approximately $16,750 in losses due to Curtis’s actions: $2,450 in Camden County, $10,000 in Lincoln County, and $4,300 in Phelps County.

Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov. 

The charges in the complaint are allegations only. They are not evidence of a crime. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. 

