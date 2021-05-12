Webinar Series on Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire Continues May 20

CONTACT: Laura Ryder: (603) 271-3212 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 May 12, 2021

Concord, NH – If you have ever wondered how climate change is affecting wildlife in the Granite State, a series of webinars is currently being offered by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Public Affairs Division’s Education Program. Warming temperatures and more powerful storms worldwide, and less snow and ice here in New Hampshire, are some of the types of changes which also have significant impacts on the animals that live here.

The “Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire” series takes a look at the specific effects of climate change in the state and how they are changing life for some New Hampshire species. These webinars are free to join and will be offered on the Zoom platform as listed below. Webinars will also be recorded and available for viewing afterward on the NH Fish and Game website.

May 20 at 12:00 p.m.: Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Phenology, Timing Is Everything.

What is happening to New Hampshire’s Moose population and what does climate change have to do with their decline? Join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Moose Biologist Henry Jones as he explores how climate change is causing complications which are affecting the Granite State’s moose population.

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85082855030

Or Telephone: Dial: US: +1 312 626 6799 Webinar ID: 850 8285 5030

Upcoming webinars include:

June 17 at 12:00 p.m.: Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Reconnecting the Watershed.

Date to be determined: Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Climate Change and the Marine Environment.

The first webinar in the four-part series, Climate Change and Wildlife in New Hampshire: Introduction to Climate Change, was shared on April 15. A recording of this webinar is available at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/climate/index.html.

To learn more about the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work related to climate change, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/climate/index.html.