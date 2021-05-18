Alloy Personal Training Location Set To Open In Salt Lake City
Alloy Personal Training, an emerging personal training fitness studio franchise, announced the next location set to open in Salt Lake City in the Fall of 2021.
We researched different franchises and types of gyms, and when we found Alloy, the values of the brand and the approach to small group training stood out. We feel very connected to the brand.”ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alloy Personal Training, an emerging personal training fitness studio franchise, has announced the next location set to open in Salt Lake City, Utah in the Fall of 2021.
— Angela Sudbury
Angela and Craig Sudbury are the newest franchisees in the Alloy system and the first in Utah. The Sudburys are currently evaluating locations for their first fitness studio.
"I have done various forms of exercise over the years, and for the past ten years, I have done personal and small group training. The accountability, camaraderie, and results of this type of training are more fulfilling than any other program I have done", says Alloy Franchisee Angela Sudbury. "These past years of training have served me well; I have been able to maintain my weight, improve my muscle mass, remain injury-free, and increase my balance and agility. The results of my efforts have been so fulfilling we decided to help others have the opportunity to take advantage of small group training and these same benefits."
The Salt Lake City market was recently identified as the fourth top-ranked metropolitan area in the Best Performing Cities 2021 Index. This comprehensive study reviews 400 metropolitan areas in the United States and is conducted by the Milken Institute.
Alloy Fitness Franchise CEO and founder had this to say. “Salt Lake City has a lot of potential and we are so happy to have the Sudburys working with us to open our first Alloy Personal Training location there.”
Alloy Personal Training is set to announce further franchise deals in the near future as the appeal of its concept and the market for fitness services continues to boom.
"We researched different franchises and types of gyms, and when we found Alloy, the values of the brand and the approach to small group training stood out. We feel very connected to the brand," says Sudbury.
In addition to starting the business side of the gym, Angela Sudbury is in the process of completing NASM Certified Personal Trainer certification.
Franchise discovery days are underway for prospective Alloy franchisees, and territories are currently being awarded. If you or someone you know is interested in having their own successful personal training business, the Alloy systems are well developed and focused on an emerging sector of the fitness industry visit alloy online at alloyfranchise.com to learn more.
# # #
About Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already been used to serve millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and was recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.
Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.
Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at http://alloyfranchise.com
About Rick Mayo
Rick Mayo is an accomplished fitness business entrepreneur and founder and CEO of the Alloy Personal Training Franchise.
Rick's business journey began with his original personal training studio, which opened in 1992 and is still going strong, having delivered exceptional fitness experiences to tens of thousands of clients in the Roswell, Georgia area. In 2010 Rick started Alloy, a personal training business platform. As a result of Alloy's combination of customized client programs, business systems, and technology tools, leading health club and gym brands adopted the Alloy model. It rapidly grew to serve over 1,000 licensed fitness facilities worldwide. With years of experience deploying the Alloy systems under their belt Mayo and his team took the next logical step by launching the Alloy Personal Training franchise in 2019 to deliver a turnkey opportunity encompassing the entire personal training business model from build-out design through equipment, business systems, technology platforms, marketing, and more.
Rick, a fitness entrepreneur, has delivered keynotes on personal training and fitness business trends to audiences worldwide. He has also been an advisor to organizations like the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association and the American Council on Exercise, among others.
Rick and his Alloy Personal Training Business team have signed several development agreements and are in talks to develop several additional markets. To learn more, visit www.alloyfranchise.com.
Brandi J Bergeron
Moon Mission Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn