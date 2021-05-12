PECO to Close Darby Road Through September for Utility Improvement in Haverford Township

05/12/2021

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Darby Road between College Avenue and Route 320 (Sproul Road) in Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Monday, May 24, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, May 24, through Monday, May 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Darby Road will be closed and detoured weekdays;

Tuesday, June 1, through Thursday, August 19, Darby Road will be closed and detoured 24/7; and

Friday, August 20, through Thursday, September 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Darby Road will be closed and detoured weekdays.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured over Route 320 (Sproul Road), Marple Road and Darby Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #