PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Dean Road Bridge Replacement Project in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to review a virtual plans display for the bridge replacement project on Dean Road over Little Sandy Creek in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County.

The project is located on Dean Road between the intersections with Valley Road and Bombishi Road not far from the Mercer County line. The bridge is owned and maintained by Frenchcreek Township.

The existing bridge will be replaced with a concrete spread box beam bridge with new roadway approaches and updated guiderails.

Work is expected to occur during the 2024 construction season and is anticipated to take three months.

The bridge has been closed since June 20, 2019, and a 1.5-mile detour is posted using Valley Road and Raymilton Road. This detour will also be used once work is underway.

The existing single-span steel through (pony) truss bridge with an open-grid steel deck was built in 1895 and reconstructed in 1975. The bridge is classified as poor condition and was posted with a 10-ton weight limit prior to being closed. When opened, approximately 50 vehicles a day on average used the bridge.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Venango County box then the tile marked Dean Road Bridge Replacement.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. It will be open from May 12 to May 26, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Gregory W. Lindsay, P.E., at grlindsay@pa.gov or 814-678-7365.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Gregory W. Lindsay, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at grlindsay@pa.gov or 814-678-7365.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

