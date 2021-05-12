DVISORY – WASHINGTON – TOMORROW – PennDOT, and Highway Safety Network Highlight Pedestrian Safety

​

Tomorrow, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), and The Highway Safety Network will partner with the City of Washington Police Department to conduct a Pedestrian Safety Enforcement event. The purpose of the event is to educate motorists and pedestrians of the importance of safety at crosswalks.

WHAT: Photo Opportunity - Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), The Highway Safety Network and Washington Police Dept. will conduct an education/enforcement event. WHEN: May 13, 2021; 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM WHERE: Intersection of Main St. and East Maiden St. Washington, PA 15301

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###