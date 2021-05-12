Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DVISORY – WASHINGTON – TOMORROW – PennDOT, and Highway Safety Network Highlight Pedestrian Safety

Tomorrow, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), and The Highway Safety Network will partner with the City of Washington Police Department to conduct a Pedestrian Safety Enforcement event. The purpose of the event is to educate motorists and pedestrians of the importance of safety at crosswalks.

WHAT: Photo Opportunity - Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), The Highway Safety Network and Washington Police Dept. will conduct an education/enforcement event. WHEN: May 13, 2021; 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM WHERE: Intersection of Main St. and East Maiden St.     Washington, PA 15301

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###

