Senate Democrats Approve Gun Safety Legislation, Empowering Local Governments & Municipalities

Legislation would repeal the state preemption barring local governments from enacting their own gun laws

DENVER, CO - Yesterday, the Senate State, Veterans, & Military Affairs Committee gave bipartisan approval to a landmark gun bill that declares that the regulation of firearms is a matter of state and local concern, and will repeal the state level preemption that currently says otherwise.

SB21-256, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Fenberg and Senator Moreno, was introduced in response to the Boulder King Soopers tragedy, where courts struck down Boulder’s locally enacted safety measures just ten days before the shooting.

This bill allows local governments to implement laws around gun ownership that are stricter than state statutes – granting municipalities the right to decide regulations befitting their community.

“Protecting and upholding public safety has always been at the very heart of local governments’ duties to their people,” said Senate Majority Leader Fenberg, (D-Boulder). “However, what works for Boulder might not work for Alamosa. And what works for Sterling might not work for Denver. Our state includes a diverse set of communities, and we should allow each of these communities to look out for the safety of their own.”

Gun violence is concerning at the state and local level, and this bill will allow for a local government to enact an ordinance or regulation regarding the sale, purchase, or possession of a firearm, firearm accessory, and ammunition. Local regulations cannot be less restrictive than state law, and there is no obligation to pass any ordinances as a result of this legislation. The bill also gives the authority to public universities and colleges, as well as special districts, to ban concealed carry on their premises.

“Our country is plagued by gun violence. Every day more than 100 people are killed by a firearm – from mass shootings to suicides to domestic and gang violence. But we have the power to stop this cycle,” said Senator Moreno (D-Commerce City). “Empowering Coloradans to implement local gun safety measures is a critical step towards creating safer communities. Every local body should be able to decide what policies work for them and have the ability to respond to constituents demanding change."

Colorado will be able to continue the longstanding tradition of home rule and local authority because each town, county, and community has different needs and should be able to determine what is best for their own community. Accordingly, the bill preserves state authority in areas where statewide uniformity is desirable, including the responsibility for issuing concealed carry permits while allowing local governments to determine where firearms may be carried. Additionally, the bill preserves a uniform state law that allows people to travel freely throughout the state with firearms inside their vehicles.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for further consideration. To read the bill and find updates regarding its status, visit leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb21-256.