Senate Democrats Champion Affordable Housing Legislation In Local Gov. Committee

DENVER, CO - Today, Democrats on the Senate Local Government Committee emphatically approved three priority housing bills – advancing them to the next step in the legislative process.

HB21-1271 and SB21-242, both part of Colorado’s recovery package and both sponsored by Senator Julie Gonzales, will establish grant programs to encourage local governments to utilize affordable housing strategies, and will direct money to local governments for the acquisition or restoration of underutilized properties to house people experiencing homelessness.

“The housing crisis is impacting every corner of our state — and both HB1271 and SB242 are crafted to ensure that we are responding with thoughtful, innovative ideas,” said Senator Julie Gonzales, D-Denver. “These bills provide resources to support effective and groundbreaking solutions to Colorado’s housing crisis, offering much-needed relief to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Specifically, HB21-1271 creates three different programs in the Department of Local Affairs to promote innovative solutions for the development of affordable housing across the state. Together, the programs provide for $13 million in state stimulus funds to jump-start development in the next three years.

SB21-242, also sponsored by Senator Brittany Pettersen, creates a $15 million grant program for local governments, municipalities, and nonprofits to rent, acquire, or restore underutilized hotels or motels to provide immediate housing for people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s heartbreaking to see so many people experiencing homelessness on our streets without safe shelter,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood. “We have a moral obligation to lift up those in our community who are struggling and need our support, and that is what we are seeking to do with this bill. By fully utilizing hotels, motels, and other establishments to house the most vulnerable among us, we can put Colorado on a successful pathway towards ending the homelessness crisis once and for all.”

Lastly, HB21-1028, sponsored by Senator Tammy Story, adds reporting requirements for the Division of Local Housing regarding expenditures on housing solutions. To ensure this stimulus money and other housing grant program dollars are being used in the most efficient and effective way, HB21-1028 requires the Division of Housing or the State Housing Board to report on the number and amount of grants awarded, the locations of projects funded, and the number of units placed or rehabilitated on the market each year.

“Transparency is a fundamental component of good governance,” said Senator Story, D-Evergreen. “If we want to protect our investments into affordable housing, we need to ensure funds are being used wisely. This bill will allow us to more effectively expand access to affordable housing throughout our state by ensuring that our initiatives are having the greatest possible impact. Because a lack of affordable housing is one of the most significant and pressing issues we face today, and we must do everything in our power to find sustainable solutions.”

All three bills now head to the Appropriations Committee for further consideration. To read the bills and find updates regarding their status, visit leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1271, leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb21-242, and leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1028.