Governor Cooper, Fidelity Investments Announce 500 New Jobs Coming to North Carolina

Fidelity Investments will be creating a new Regional Center for its Personal Investing business, adding 500 new jobs at its existing campus in Research Triangle Park over the next few quarters, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.

The company has stated that it will begin hiring 500 additional staff immediately and that it intends to hire candidates with strong customer service skills, including those working in industries like hospitality and retail that may have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

“Today’s announcement shows that high quality talent builds the strongest foundation for long-term business relationships,” said Governor Cooper. “Fidelity Investments has been a great partner with our state in helping to improve education and career opportunities, and we look forward to our continued success.”

The 500 jobs will be part of a new business function for Fidelity Investments’ portfolio in North Carolina, which until now, has focused on technology that supports all company business lines, as well as customer service for 401(k) and other workplace clients. The company notes that candidates do not need to be a licensed financial professional to be hired.

“Fidelity Investments is excited to grow our footprint and expand our existing regional site in North Carolina,” said Rob Merdes, Market Leader for Fidelity Investments in North Carolina. “We’re increasing the number of customer-facing employees to support not only unprecedented client growth and engagement, but also our associates who work hard every day to help our customers. Expanding in North Carolina gives us access to a talented and diverse workforce in The Tar Heel State to fill these entry-level positions that are new to this market for us. North Carolina will continue to play an important role in our company’s growth.”

“We are excited that Fidelity Investments continues to choose North Carolina’s diverse and highly-skilled talent pool and unparalleled quality of life to grow their business,” said Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders. “We look forward to expanding our workforce development partnership to include more creative and inclusive strategies for jobs recruitment and to strengthen alignment between people, skills, training and good jobs.”

Fidelity Investments is offering virtual hiring, onboarding, and training, as well as work-from-home arrangements to ensure the safety of its associates. North Carolinians interested in applying for these positions, which include primarily entry-level roles, should visit https://jobs.fidelity.com.

Fidelity Investments currently employs 4,300 people in North Carolina. In addition to the 500 new jobs highlighted today, Fidelity Investments announced 250 technology and customer-facing jobs in North Carolina in April. Over the last year Fidelity Investments has grown significantly, earning more than 8.6 million new accounts since the start of 2020.