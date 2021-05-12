XTURA announce the World’s first fully reconfigurable automated 3D Metrology System
Xtura AB selects Inovo Robotics to offer a fully user reconfigurable, automated 3D Metrology Inspection solution.GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xtura AB today announces the selection of Inovo Robotics’ modular collaborative robot for its flexible and reconfigurable solution for automated high-precision part inspection, targeting users in automotive, aerospace, heavy engineering, and other applications.
In 2014 Xtura AB developed the world’s first target-less 3D Metrology photogrammetry solution to deliver industrial-grade accuracy. Photogrammetry is an ideal 3D inspection technology for a number of reasons. The capture part of the 3D Metrology process is delivered via digital cameras. While in Xtura’s case these are specially selected and calibrated, they are inherently more robust and scalable than custom-designed laser or fringe projection systems. However, the ongoing challenge with photogrammetry has been to generate 3D data with metrology grade accuracy, directly from the subject surface, without the need to apply artificial targets. Xtura has solved this problem via its own unique algorithms and has since applied its photogrammetry to 3D metrology applications ranging from inspection of blades and propellers to automotive interior trim and body-in-white, to shafts and foundry parts.
Inovo Robotics launched the world's first fully reconfigurable collaborative robotic arm in 2020. It is the only ‘cobot’ on the market that offers the capability for users to quickly and easily de-couple the joints and change the link lengths for increased reach or payload capacity. The changeover could be as quick as 5 minutes and the system doesn’t even require recalibration afterward. This unique capability, combined with powerful ‘teaching’ features for defining new motion paths, means Inovo Robotics offers unrivalled levels of user flexibility and efficiency and is an ideal fit with Xtura’s target-less photogrammetry for 3D Metrology Inspection.
“The combination of our respective technologies is a major leap forward in the world of 3D Metrology Inspection,” said Patrik Folkesson, founder of Xtura AB.
“By design, collaborative robots are very broadly useable in many different industries, applications, and use-cases,” explained Henry Wood, CEO, and Co-founder at Inovo Robotics. “We are really excited to work together with Xtura AB, to integrate our respective technologies into a highly optimized solution for 3D Metrology Inspection. We have always believed in the power of collaboration and this is a great example of what can be achieved”.
About Xtura AB
Building on decades of experience in industrial 3D metrology, Xtura was formed to deliver the world’s highest accuracy target-less industrial photogrammetry 3D metrology solutions to the market. Xtura AB works directly with end-users to design and configure bespoke integrated GigaScan™ powered 3D metrology solutions to their unique challenges. We are also developing a range of GigaScan™ powered products that are also available for technical system integrators to provide market-leading 3D Metrology capabilities for industrial application areas. GigaScan™ - Greater than the sum of its parts.
About Inovo Robotics Ltd.
We created Inovo to make capable, versatile, robotics accessible to all. We address the problems growing businesses have in automating repetitive, hazardous, or precise tasks. We believe there is a better way and want to free your staff from the monotony of such tasks so you can focus them on more valuable and rewarding work. Whatever your industry sector or need, we believe in putting you in control by providing affordable, easy-to-use solutions, so that configuring our robots for your specific task is such a simple process it will quickly become second nature.
