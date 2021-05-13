Fieldsheer Announces Availability of Mobile Cooling™ Activewear
Fieldsheer has created a Mobile Cooling, a line of moisture-wicking active apparel, an ideal complement to its Mobile Warming line of smart, heated clothing.SAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies, a premier, U.S.-based garment manufacturer and textile design company and the developer of innovative Mobile Warming® Technology, has announced the availability of Mobile Cooling™ by Fieldsheer®.
The perfect complement to the Mobile Warming heated apparel line, Mobile Cooling by Fieldsheer has been incorporated into a variety of cooling garments, including shirts, tank tops, hoodies, high-visibility vests and shirts, neck towels, and neck gaiters. Designed for even the hottest climates and conditions, Fieldsheer’s Mobile Cooling apparel wicks moisture away, keeping the wearer cool, dry, and comfortable, whether engaged in outdoor recreation or work-related chores.
What’s more, Fieldsheer’s Mobile Cooling apparel does more than simply lower the wearer’s body temperature: it also delivers powerful protection from harmful UV rays while keeping users safe from heat exhaustion and dehydration. Ultimately, it can provide a safety barrier from a wide variety of heat- and sun-related issues.
“As a pioneer in the heated motorcycle space and now heated workwear and outerwear [through Mobile Warming], we wanted to bring comfort year around. Mobile Cooling will give Fieldsheer a complete, year-round clothing solution for our customers.” said Mark Gandy, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Fieldsheer.
Fieldsheer’s Mobile Cooling incorporates several complementary technologies into its apparel line, not only generating cooling properties but a number of additional benefits. The centerpiece of this technological mixture is drirelease® GEO Cool, a natural technology developed by Optimer Brands, a pioneer in performance and comfort textile solutions. Using no chemicals of any kind, drirelease technology is not a surface application. Performance properties are “built into” each thread of the fabrics with an engineered blend of 85-90% hydrophobic (water absorbing) to 10-15% hydrophilic (water absorbing) fibers.
This built-in combination efficiently pulls moisture and perspiration away from the skin and pushes it to the exterior of the fabric where it can evaporate quickly. What’s more, drirelease fabric uses 38% recycled materials, making it extremely eco-friendly.
Additional technologies combine to not only enhance the cooling effect but to eliminate moisture and odor while preserving garment integrity:
Sweatsheer™: Sweat can dampen a cloth, penetrating the fabrics and leaving the wearer wet. Fieldsheer’s Sweatsheer moisture wicking technology helps keep skin dry as the sweat is moved away from the skin to ensure hours of sweat-free comfort.
Odorsheer™: The company incorporated Odorsheer technology to combat bacteria and microbes, which can infiltrate clothing causing odor, color fading, and a short garment lifespan. Odorsheer™ Anti-Odor technology helps to comb at odor by preventing bacteria from growing, which improves freshness, supports hygiene, and offers excellent odor control. Plus, Odorsheer is a non-sensitizing formula that will not irritate skin.
Sunsheer™: Also included in many of the garments, Sunsheer™ UPF+ fabric technology provides a protective barrier to the sun’s harmful UVA/UVB radiation. Exposure to UV rays can cause premature aging of the skin and signs of sun damage such as wrinkles, leathery skin, liver spots, actinic keratosis, and solar elastosis. Our garments with drirelease® provideUPF50 protection that reduces the wearer's skin UV radiation exposure by 50 times (97% UV block) in areas where the skin is protected by the fabric.
Hydrologic™: Many of the garments feature Hydrologic technology, which creates a reduction in body temperature resulting from the evaporation of a liquid. This removes latent heat from the surface from which the evaporation takes place. Fieldsheer’s Hydrologic material is a unique fabric that absorbs and slowly releases water, protecting the wearer against heat stress.
For the outdoor worker, the company’s cooling vests offer additional benefits. The High Visibility Vest provides enhanced reflective visibility at night and during low visibility conditions. In fact, the High Visibility technology meets requirements for performance class 2 as defined by ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 (High Visibility Safety Apparel and Accessories). Further, the vests have an option for enhanced, extended cooling via removable ice packets.
ABOUT FIELDSHEER
Fieldsheer integrates fashion-forward apparel designs with leading edge technology to bring the most advanced smart clothing to market. The company’s flagship brand, Fieldsheer®, was founded over 40 years ago. In 2019, the company incorporated Mobile Warming® Technology, its innovative, Bluetooth-based, heated-clothing technology, under the Fieldsheer brand.
- drirelease® is a registered trademark of Optimer Brands.
Tierra Murguia
Fieldsheer
+1 888-908-6024
email us here