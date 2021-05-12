New Baseball Training Glove is helping kids learn how to catch a baseball the right way at a younger age.
9.5” baseball training glove with Velcro Inserts is teaching baseball players 3+ yrs old the proper way to position the glove to catch a baseball.EAST ISLIP, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baseball season is in full effect and kids across the world are learning the game of baseball. Most practices at the tee-ball/youth level focus on hitting since it is easier to teach, and kids love when they hit the ball. But what about catching and fielding? At a young age, most kids cannot close a baseball glove yet and do not learn how to properly position the glove to catch a ball. That is where the GloveTrainer comes in. The Glovetrainer is an authentic 9.5” youth baseball training glove made with Velcro inserts to specifically teach young players how to catch the ball in the pocket and learn how to move the glove in the right position to catch the ball.
Oftentimes when you teach young kids how to catch, the level they are playing in uses a somewhat hard baseball that can still injure a player if not prepared to catch it, and the kid gets scared of the ball. The Glovetrainer uses a foam baseball to prevent any injury and builds the players confidence when a ball is thrown or hit their way.
The Glovetrainer has a drills section on their website that teaches kids the right way to position the glove to catch the ball. A baseball glove is shaped a specific way and if players cannot squeeze the glove let alone position it the right way how will they ever learn to catch a ball? This usually does not happen for most youth players until they are older. With the GloveTrainer, players will get instant feedback if they positioned the glove correctly once the ball sticks to the glove.
When you buy your child’s first glove, they actually won't be able to catch the ball until they learn how to squeeze the glove. Would you buy your child their first bicycle without training wheels if they have never ridden a bike before? The same applies to buying your child’s first baseball glove.
