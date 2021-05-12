Latest All Things Judicial Podcast Episode Focuses on North Carolina's Recovery Courts

A new episode of the North Carolina Judicial Branch podcast All Things Judicial was released today. This episode focuses on North Carolina's recovery courts which handle chemically dependent adults and juveniles in criminal court. Recovery courts also serve juveniles with abuse, neglect, and dependency cases, veterans, and people with mental health issues who find themselves in court. The program offers individualized treatment plans which include counseling, supervision, drug testing, sanctions, and incentives for meeting recovery goals.

The host for this episode is Yolonda M. Woodhouse, court management specialist for Court Programs. Guests are: (in order of appearance) Janeanne Gonzales, treatment court administrator for the Mecklenburg County Recovery Courts, Special Superior Court Judge J. Stanly Carmical, the original judge for the Robeson County treatment court, and District Court Judge James H. Faison who serves in New Hanover County's recovery courts.

“Recovery courts are a program that truly does save lives. We can help that person regain their lives, and then as a result of that, they are able to reconnect with family,” Judge James Faison said in the podcast. “It really doesn't get any better than that.”

Special Superior Court Judge J. Stanly Carmical was appointed to the special superior court judge position in 2018. Judge Carmichael originally joined the court in 1989 and served as chief district court judge of Judicial District 16B from April 2002 through July 2018. He was the original judge for the Robeson County treatment court.

District Court Judge James H. Faison is a district court judge for the 5th Judicial District, which serves New Hanover and Pender counties. He began working as a New Hanover County assistant district attorney in 1992, and became a district court judge in July 2000 where he continues to serve today.

Janeanne Gonzales is the treatment court administrator for the Mecklenburg County Recovery Courts. She oversees operations of six recovery courts which focus on treating substance use and mental health issues related to criminal involvement. She is a Certified Criminal Justice Addiction Professional and a Certified Court Administrator.

All Things Judicial is a podcast about the important role of the North Carolina Judicial Branch in state government. The podcast follows a bi-monthly release schedule with each new episode available for download every other Wednesday and can be found on all podcast apps and on NCcourts.gov.