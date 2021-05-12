Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,635 in the last 365 days.

Portsmouth construction company owner charged with wage theft and check fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Portsmouth man was arraigned in Newport County District Court yesterday on charges stemming from his failure to pay wages to two former employees in 2018.

Ronald Harnois (age 43), owner of Roharn Construction in Portsmouth, is charged with one count of check fraud, two counts of failure to make payment to an employee upon separation, and one count of failure to provide a statement of accounting, deductions, or withholdings.

As alleged in the criminal complaint, Harnois is accused of failing to pay two former employees a total of over $1,500 in wages for residential construction work during the summer and fall of 2018.

One former employee is alleged to have been paid two checks that were later returned for insufficient funds. Harnois, to date, still owes that former employee over $730 in unpaid wages.

It is also alleged in the complaint that Harnois refused to pay another employee for work he performed in August and September of 2018, owing over $800 in unpaid wages.

The case was referred to the Office of the Attorney General from the Department of Labor and Training, following the Department's attempts to prompt Harnois to pay the unpaid wages.

Special Assistant Attorney General Carole L. McLaughlin and investigators from the Office of the Attorney General are leading the prosecution and investigation of the case.

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

###

You just read:

Portsmouth construction company owner charged with wage theft and check fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.