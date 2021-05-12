Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors with Losses Over $250,000 to Securities Class Action Against CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against CytoDyn, Inc. (“CytoDyn”) (OTCQB: CYDY) and certain of its officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased CytoDyn shares between March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021, inclusive, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that CytoDyn made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or omissions regarding its development-stage drug Leronlimab.

Beginning on March 5, 2021, CytoDyn began issuing press releases that described the results of Phase IIb/III testing data. In these releases, CytoDyn disclosed that the primary endpoint for the Leronlimab study (all-cause mortality at Day 28) was not statistically significant. Upon the opening of trading, CytoDyn shares dropped over 28% to close at $2.91 on March 8, 2021. On March 9, 2021, CytoDyn shares dropped an additional 19% to close at $2.35.

What You Can Do

If you purchased CytoDyn securities between March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 17, 2021.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169-1820

(844) 818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com