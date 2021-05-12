Work Moves to Next Phase of Geistown corridor Improvement Project in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, Swank Construction Co., LLC, of New Kensington, will begin set up on Monday, May 17, for stage two of the project to realign Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 (Belmont Street) into a single-lane roundabout in Geistown Borough, Cambria County.

This work will include demolition of the Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) bridge over Route 756 (Belmont Street), construction of the new roundabout and portions of Routes 756 and 3016 (Scalp Avenue) that will lead into the roundabout. Also, to be completed is the extension of Sams Run Culvert and widening of pavement to prepare for stage three.

A detour for Route 756 westbound traffic only, will be activated on Monday, as well. This is expected to be in place until the end of August. The signed detour will follow Route 756 (Bedford Street), Route 3010 (Luther Road), and Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue).

Motorists should expect delays and are cautioned to watch for changing traffic patterns, as well as the addition of two new, temporary traffic signal locations that will be implemented for stage two. Drivers should allow extra time when travelling through the area and are asked to use caution approaching and driving through all work zones.

This improvement project extends 1.75 miles from the Bedford Street/Penrod Street intersection in Stonycreek Township, to the Scalp Avenue/Luray Avenue intersection in Richland Township.

Overall work on this project includes adding a two-way left-turn lane, replacement of the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout, which will provide safer access to properties and minor streets along the corridor, along with shoulder reconstruction, lane reconfiguration, milling and paving. New sidewalks and ADA ramps will also be added.

Other work included in this project are the relocation of water and sewer lines, as well as traffic signal upgrades.

All work on this $7.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022, with a winter shutdown from November 2021 through the end of March 2022. All work is weather dependent.

Work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

