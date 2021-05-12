Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 3092 Stowe Tunnel Closure Wednesday Night in Stowe Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the Stowe Tunnel (Route 3092/Tunnel Way/7th Street) in Stowe Township, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday night, May 12.

The Stowe Tunnel will close to traffic from 10 p.m. Wednesday night through 5 a.m. Thursday morning as crews conduct light replacement work. Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

East of the Tunnel

  • Take Route 51 north to Neville Avenue (Route 3095)

  • Turn left onto Neville Avenue and follow to McCoy Road

  • Bear right onto McCoy Road and follow to Pine Hollow Road

  • Turn left onto Pine Hollow Road and follow to Broadway Avenue (Route 3092)

  • Turn left onto Broadway Avenue and follow back to 7th Street

  • End detour

West of the Tunnel

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

