The Charlesworth Group renews and expands its partnership for China sales representation with seven major publishers
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charlesworth Group is delighted to announce it has renewed its partnership for China sales representation with seven major publishers:
* Association for Computer Machinery (ACM) – extended agreement
* American Society for Agriculture and Biological Engineers (ASABE) – renewed
* American Society for Microbiology (ASM) – renewed
* Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press – renewed
* GeoScienceWorld – renewed
* IOS Press – renewed
* Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS)– renewed
These agreements will ensure continued growth and market presence for these publishers in China over the coming years.
The Charlesworth Group has a dedicated national sales team in China, which covers the academic and pharmaceutical sectors. Charlesworth has invested significantly into the China sales team over the last year.
Sales Director Yuchong Zhang commented from Beijing: “While the last year has been challenging for all, I am proud of the way our team has helped our clients continue to grow revenue in China. We have focused on continuing to build our already strong relationships with consortia and institutions, to deliver excellent customer service to our librarian customers and ensure end users are always able to access content on or off campus. This year we have once again been able to visit institutions across the country following the easing of COVID restrictions and meet with librarians face to face to strengthen these relationships for the benefit of our clients.”
Charlesworth CEO Mike Evans commented from London: “Through these new agreements we are excited to support these publishers to increase their visibility and revenue in China. Charlesworth has excellent relationships at all levels including government, consortia and with hundreds of institutions across the country. Chinese authorship is continuing to grow at a rapid rate year-on-year and through having a national and institutional presence in China via Charlesworth, we are helping our clients grow their overall presence in this market. While transformative deals are still in their very early stages, we are actively engaged in conversations in China to build the foundations for a future move towards new models.”
Joshua O. Horowitz, Digital Library & Advertising Sales Director, Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) commented:
"ACM is pleased to announce its new agent representation agreement with the Charlesworth Group in China. With this agreement, Charlesworth is now ACM’s sole representative agent in China for the ACM Digital Library, ACM Books and the transformative “read and publish” ACM OPEN license model."
Sandy Rutter, ASABE Publications Assistant commented:
“Charlesworth makes it easy for us to work with others. The Charlesworth staff are responsive and helpful and provide a great interface to others allowing us to do things that we could not on our own.”
Jason Kraft, Institutional Sales Manager at The American Society for Microbiology commented:
“The American Society for Microbiology has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Charlesworth. Their team has been very helpful in multiple facets, from authorship to readership. Their knowledge of the China market has helped both users and ASM promote and advance the microbial sciences.”
Dr. John Inglis, Publisher of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press, co-founder of bioRxiv and medRxiv commented:
“Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press is delighted to have renewed their partnership with Charlesworth for exclusive rights representation for our journals and eBook collections in China. Charlesworth has a very capable team on the ground, and we value their market expertise, professional service, and clear communication.”
Lauren Comi, Circulation and Client Services Manager at GeoScienceWorld commented:
"GeoScienceWorld has had a long-standing relationship with the Charlesworth Group. They have been a valued partner to our efforts in China and we are in the process of expanding their territory in response to positive outcomes in China.”
Popke Huizinga, Deputy Director, IOS Press commented:
“Since 2014 Charlesworth has been representing IOS Press in China for its journal business. We have found the communication with Charlesworth staff members (both in Beijing and in the UK) very constructive, informative and helpful. Without their reliable assistance it would be much harder for IOS Press to manage the relationship with the NSTL consortium.”
Kay McLaughlin, Subscriptions Specialist, PNAS commented:
“The Charlesworth Group is our exclusive agent within China. We enjoy working with them to provide our Chinese subscribers with access to high-impact, original, multi-disciplinary scientific research. We appreciate Charlesworth's expertise and guidance in this market.”
About the Charlesworth Group
With 20 years' experience in China, The Charlesworth Group is recognised globally as China's trusted partner for sales and marketing representation, technical solutions and consultancy for STM publishers internationally and across the Chinese academic market. For further information, please visit: http://cwrepresentation.com
Charlesworth is also a leading provider of language editing and author services through its Charlesworth Author Services division. For further information please visit: https://www.cwauthors.com/publisherspartnership
For media enquiries, please contact Andrew Smith: andrew.smith@charlesworth-group.com
Andrew Smith
* Association for Computer Machinery (ACM) – extended agreement
* American Society for Agriculture and Biological Engineers (ASABE) – renewed
* American Society for Microbiology (ASM) – renewed
* Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press – renewed
* GeoScienceWorld – renewed
* IOS Press – renewed
* Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS)– renewed
These agreements will ensure continued growth and market presence for these publishers in China over the coming years.
The Charlesworth Group has a dedicated national sales team in China, which covers the academic and pharmaceutical sectors. Charlesworth has invested significantly into the China sales team over the last year.
Sales Director Yuchong Zhang commented from Beijing: “While the last year has been challenging for all, I am proud of the way our team has helped our clients continue to grow revenue in China. We have focused on continuing to build our already strong relationships with consortia and institutions, to deliver excellent customer service to our librarian customers and ensure end users are always able to access content on or off campus. This year we have once again been able to visit institutions across the country following the easing of COVID restrictions and meet with librarians face to face to strengthen these relationships for the benefit of our clients.”
Charlesworth CEO Mike Evans commented from London: “Through these new agreements we are excited to support these publishers to increase their visibility and revenue in China. Charlesworth has excellent relationships at all levels including government, consortia and with hundreds of institutions across the country. Chinese authorship is continuing to grow at a rapid rate year-on-year and through having a national and institutional presence in China via Charlesworth, we are helping our clients grow their overall presence in this market. While transformative deals are still in their very early stages, we are actively engaged in conversations in China to build the foundations for a future move towards new models.”
Joshua O. Horowitz, Digital Library & Advertising Sales Director, Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) commented:
"ACM is pleased to announce its new agent representation agreement with the Charlesworth Group in China. With this agreement, Charlesworth is now ACM’s sole representative agent in China for the ACM Digital Library, ACM Books and the transformative “read and publish” ACM OPEN license model."
Sandy Rutter, ASABE Publications Assistant commented:
“Charlesworth makes it easy for us to work with others. The Charlesworth staff are responsive and helpful and provide a great interface to others allowing us to do things that we could not on our own.”
Jason Kraft, Institutional Sales Manager at The American Society for Microbiology commented:
“The American Society for Microbiology has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Charlesworth. Their team has been very helpful in multiple facets, from authorship to readership. Their knowledge of the China market has helped both users and ASM promote and advance the microbial sciences.”
Dr. John Inglis, Publisher of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press, co-founder of bioRxiv and medRxiv commented:
“Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press is delighted to have renewed their partnership with Charlesworth for exclusive rights representation for our journals and eBook collections in China. Charlesworth has a very capable team on the ground, and we value their market expertise, professional service, and clear communication.”
Lauren Comi, Circulation and Client Services Manager at GeoScienceWorld commented:
"GeoScienceWorld has had a long-standing relationship with the Charlesworth Group. They have been a valued partner to our efforts in China and we are in the process of expanding their territory in response to positive outcomes in China.”
Popke Huizinga, Deputy Director, IOS Press commented:
“Since 2014 Charlesworth has been representing IOS Press in China for its journal business. We have found the communication with Charlesworth staff members (both in Beijing and in the UK) very constructive, informative and helpful. Without their reliable assistance it would be much harder for IOS Press to manage the relationship with the NSTL consortium.”
Kay McLaughlin, Subscriptions Specialist, PNAS commented:
“The Charlesworth Group is our exclusive agent within China. We enjoy working with them to provide our Chinese subscribers with access to high-impact, original, multi-disciplinary scientific research. We appreciate Charlesworth's expertise and guidance in this market.”
About the Charlesworth Group
With 20 years' experience in China, The Charlesworth Group is recognised globally as China's trusted partner for sales and marketing representation, technical solutions and consultancy for STM publishers internationally and across the Chinese academic market. For further information, please visit: http://cwrepresentation.com
Charlesworth is also a leading provider of language editing and author services through its Charlesworth Author Services division. For further information please visit: https://www.cwauthors.com/publisherspartnership
For media enquiries, please contact Andrew Smith: andrew.smith@charlesworth-group.com
Andrew Smith
Charlesworth Publishing Services
email us here
+44 1484 506250
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn