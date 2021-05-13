Heisenberg II and AAPCP are hosting a webinar to address need for Provider Compensation Technology
Heisenberg II and the AAPCP bring the healthcare industry a webinar focused on Provider Compensation Technology.NEW YORK, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heisenberg II, the state-of-the-art automated Physician Compensation Solution from Hallmark Health Care Solutions together with the American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP), brings together a Webinar focused on Provider Compensation, specifically the impact that centrally managed technology is having in today's Provider Compensation Administration. The Webinar will be held on Tuesday, 25th May 2021 at 12-noon EST.
The webinar is titled "5 Reasons to Consider Centrally Managed Technology for Physician Compensation'' and will be delivered jointly by Neeraj Isaac (Co-Founder & CTO, Hallmark Health Care Solutions) and Dave Butcher (SVP, Hallmark Health Care Solutions). The focus is to address the key reasons why healthcare organizations are turning their attention to a system of truth solution to help support their people and processes within the Compensation Administration.
Speaking about the webinar, Dave Butcher, SVP at Hallmark Health Care Solutions, said that the program will highlight the current landscape of compensation technology in the industry, challenges faced in managing compensation with existing solutions, and how centrally managed technology can address the challenges. The AAPCP team shared their excitement, citing the immense value such a knowledge-sharing event will bring to their members and help improve the industry at large. "We have seen first-hand the positive impact that Heisenberg can have on an organization, and we are extremely proud to present this webinar. This is the first of many such events that will position our organization as a thought leader in our industry," added Alexander Krouse, Board Chair at the AAPCP.
Register for the webinar Now!
About Heisenberg II
The two Heisenberg II solutions – Physician Compensation (HII PC) and Contract Management (HII CM)- are intelligent, cloud-based platforms founded on the singular mission of eliminating uncertainty from business processes through automation, data consolidation, and credible reporting. Presented by Hallmark Health Care Solutions, they help in enhancing accuracy, efficiency, compliance, and transparency in the provider compensation administration processes. Heisenberg II is currently being used in all 50 states and over 500 facilities – approaching 40,000 providers contracted to the system. The solution has calculated more than $2.4B in provider compensation. When it comes to automated physician compensation tools, Heisenberg II sets the standard.
About AAPCP
American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP) is the leading non-profit community for professionals who lead, manage, and advise organizations on provider compensation and contracting processes, including all forms of healthcare organizations (health systems, hospitals, medical groups, and other ventures). It focuses on closely working with industry leaders - and through sponsorship opportunities, offers excellent exposure to its partners, along with exciting discounts on products and services. Members of the AAPCP hail from 425+ hospitals and 60+ health platforms.
Susan Woodard
Hallmark Health Care Solutions
+1 904-305-7757
susan.woodard@hallmarkhcs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn