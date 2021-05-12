Christine Raymond of Next Level Endeavor to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-confidence, a sense of certainty that you will achieve your goals, is the key to success in work and life.

Unfortunately, many people lack the self-confidence to reach that next level. Often, at the core of it is a belief that they don't deserve to be happy.

Christine Raymond is a certified professional life and work coach, certified hypnotherapist and founder of Next Level Endeavor, where she offers corporate and individual balance coaching to maximize your potential and help you find joy.

Christine works with the Mind and Body connection and can teach you to use your mind to work for you instead of against you.

“I've always been a high achiever and I like working with people that really want to do more,” says Christine. “I have the tools to help people get to that next level.”

Christine can do all the things a traditional coach does, but when clients must confront self-limiting beliefs, she has a secret weapon to get rid of them fast: hypnosis.

The benefit of hypnosis, says Christine, is that it allows us to discover what is preventing us from achieving our goals and make changes at the unconscious level.

“Hypnosis is like visualization on steroids because you’re talking directly to the subconscious mind,” says Christine. “I just love to see people do well, and with hypnotherapy, you can see people progress so quickly.”

Christine teaches her clients how to focus, how to set goals, how to believe in those goals, but most importantly, how to push themselves toward achieving those goals. She says what most people need is a thought partner: someone to help them discover the answers within. A great coach asks great questions.

“It takes a lot of questions for someone to finally say, ‘I'm afraid to be happy,’ but once they do, their life changes in the most amazing ways,” says Christine. ‘When I can help someone see all of the possibilities in their life and really help them get there, that’s what gets me excited to wake up in the morning.”

Close Up Radio will feature Christine Raymond in an interview with Jim Masters on May 14th and May 21st at 4pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.nextlevelendeavor.com