OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE’S STATEMENT ON DEATH OF COLT BRENNAN

Colt Brennan electrified the entire State of Hawai‘i at the peak of his college career with the UH Rainbow Warrior Football team. He will always be remembered for his brilliance, his leadership and how he and his team brought the people of Hawai‘i together during that exciting and memorable 2007 season. Dawn and I join our community in mourning the loss of Colt Brennan. We send our deepest condolences to Colt’s family and loved ones.

–Governor David Ige

 

 

                                                                        ###

 

