TikTok’s Discover new job lists and recruitment tools

This is slightly unexpected.

According to a new report from AxiosTikTok is currently testing a new tool that enables brands to recruit employees on the platform and promote their internal workplace culture to potential candidates via TikTok cuts.

As explained by Axios:

“The pilot program is designed to help people find jobs on TikTok and connect with companies looking for candidates. It is also intended to help brands use TikTok as a recruiting channel.”

Axios says that the new recruitment platform, as it currently exists, is not integrated into TikTok itself, but is accessible via a separate web page, which can then be linked to the TikTok app again. Through this process, brands can post posts that can be shared through their TikTok tracks, while users can share a TikTok video resume to apply, rather than a traditional document.

The company is currently testing the tool with a beta group of companies.

This is an interesting development, a kind of new twist on LinkedIn for younger users, that provides direct connection via the medium with which they are increasingly comfortable.

And this is actually in line with broader usage trends, because as reported by The Washington Post back in March, TikTok is already becoming an active space for career guidance and counseling.

As noted by The Washington Post:

“TikTok, popularly known for 15 seconds videos of skate berry juice-drink skateboarders and group dance challenges, is rapidly emerging as a force in the ecosystem for job search at a time when unemployment remains high, a new generation looking for their first job and isolation of pandemics leads to hours of mindlessness page. “

This seems unlikely, but at the same time logical, especially for organizations looking for candidates with social media skills. Which, given the increase in e-commerce over the last twelve months, is a lot.

Indeed, according to a recent survey SkyNova, TikTok is the social platform that business owners currently most want to crack, with the rising app still leads the download maps, and on course to become the next app for billion users. With that in mind, it makes sense that businesses would consider using TikTok for recruitment for such roles – but even further, users are increasingly engaging in career development-related jobs in the app.

According to TikTok, videos with the hashtag #careeradvice generate more than 80 million video views per day per day, while career advisors such as Tessa White make use of the short, engaging cuts to give practical tips.

Actually, it only speaks the evolving language of modern web users. Digital consumption trends clearly show a ever-increasing acceptance of video contentand especially short video content is increasing, either via Snapchat Discover’s episodic, vertically-aligned presentation, and now, TikTok clips, which allow creators of all kinds to condense a lot of information together into easily digestible, engaging posts.

But what is particularly interesting here is the expanding use case for the app. When TikTok first launched, it was all silly dance moves and Vine-like visual gags, or reactions to internet memes that served little value beyond shallow entertainment. That in itself may be enough to sustain the app over time, but newer usage trends like these show that TikTok’s user demographics are changing and that people are finding more value and opportunities through the app’s fast, creative cuts.

TikTok’s own data underlines the same, with older users engaging in hashtags such as #parenting (4b views) and #momlife (20b), for example, enabling new use cases and new, potential marketing value for the app.

The adoption of career advice clippings further underscores this expansion, which probably suggests that TikTok is much more than you might think, while the platform is highly customized, highly custom algorithms also help stimulate these new shifts and thus broaden your TikTok horizon.

Essentially, you can not take TikTok at face value, and if you think you know what it’s about, it might be time to reevaluate.

If you spend some time in the app, searching for hashtags that are relevant to your business and your niche, you may discover a whole other subculture of short cuts that you never knew existed.

And soon, it might help you find your next best job candidates.