Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 3100 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the 3100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:32 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and then fled the scene.

The suspects and vehicle of interest were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/S9hHu3mnOvo

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###