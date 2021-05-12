Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 4000 Block of 1st Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the 4000 block of 1st Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:48 pm, the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle at the listed location. The victim was then struck by a bullet and drove to an area hospital for treatment. 

 

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, 30 year-old Chantel Stewart, of Landover Hills, MD, and 26 year-old Daniel Cary, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

