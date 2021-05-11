Arrest made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of Ingraham Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in the 800 Block of Ingraham Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:00 pm, the victim met the suspects at the listed location with the intent to purchase property from the suspects. Both of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene before units arrived.

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Bryan Ramirez, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case still remains under investigations. Anyone has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia