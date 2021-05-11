Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3000 Block of Naylor Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects sought in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast.

At approximately 12:37 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/gE3mqjfi2zs

