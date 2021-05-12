Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Hunt Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in the 4300 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

At approximately 4:16 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. A struggle ensued and the suspect took the victim’s cell phone then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Derrick Howard, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).