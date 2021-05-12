TikTok adds new safety center guides to help parents and caregivers keep their children safe in the app

TikTok it announced a series of new updates for its security center, including new resources to ensure that parents understand how to best protect their children when using the app, and what tools are available to them, for reporting, tracking, etc.

TikTok says that the purpose of the new update is to ‘makes it easy for parents to understand how TikTok works and the tools they can use to create the best experience for their family. “

The updated security center contains four additional elements:

As noted, TikTok has worked with a range of experts on the new guides, including the National Association for Media Literacy Education, the National Eating Disorder Association, the National PTA, and more, to ensure a variety of input into its evolving information and help. tools.

Which is critically important because if The New York Times reported last year, more than a third of all TikTok users in the US are under the age of 14. This puts the app in a powerful position of influence for many, many vulnerable, vulnerable people – which, like Instagram, can lead to significant consequences for mental health and developments. problems due to their experiences within the visually-focused app.

Even TikTok’s most famous individual user has highlighted this as a concern, with Charli D’Amelio recently noting that she ‘lost her passion’ for the platform due to the constant flood of negative comments on her tracks.

Of course, anyone with D’Amelio’s public profile (D’Amelio now has more than 100m followers in the app) is going to get some setbacks no matter who they are, but the fact that even the app’s users with the highest profile have made it a cause for concern emphasizes the importance of such efforts.

TikTok also recently added new comment filter options and enhanced privacy controls for younger users, which along with these new educational resources offer parents and caregivers a variety of options to learn more about the platform, and tools to ensure their children stay safe.

But there is no ultimate solution. Anyone who is online, in whatever form, is in danger of having a setback, and the public nature of TikTok tracks lends itself to a wider range of audience reactions, both good and bad.

But TikTok is also very popular, and at some point your son or daughter will probably want to download the app. When the time comes, these new resources can be critical to guide your decision on this.

You can visit TikTok’s security center here.