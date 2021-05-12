These lovely Italian cities pays you to work remotely

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
(CNN) — Remote working has become a possibility for many during the pandemic, meaning the office can now be anywhere from a kitchen table to a sandy beach on the other side of the world.

And while relocating to a picturesque Italian town might also factor on many people’s lists, that prospect just got even better with two destinations offering to pay workers who make the move.

In an attempt to lure newcomers, Santa Fiora in Tuscany and Rieti in Lazio will pay up to 50% of the rent of anyone who decides to move and telecommute on a long-term basis.

Rents are already relatively low, so the deal is potentially very attractive, but make no mistake, this is no paid vacation.

Applicants must have an “active” job, even if they can do it in front of a laptop on a panoramic terrace overlooking olive groves while sipping a glass of red wine.

It doesn’t matter what you do for a living, as long as you’re tech-savvy enough to do it anywhere.

Although Italy is still slowly emerging from its…

