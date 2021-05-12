Instagram adds new ‘Pronouns’ option on user profiles to maximize inclusion

Instagram has added a new ‘Pronouns’ option to user profiles that allows users to select up to four pronouns so people can know within interactions what to refer to.

As you can see here, the new option is listed in your profile settings – select ‘Edit profile’> ‘Pronouns’ and you can enter the selected identifiers.

Instagram offers a range of pronoun options that appear in the window when you enter the selected terms. Users can edit or delete their chosen pronouns at any time, while you can also choose whether to display your pronoun list to all or just your followers in the app.

This is a great addition to Instagram, contributing to the broader pressure to maximize inclusion, and to ensure that all users can represent themselves as they choose on the platform.

This movement is actually gaining more traction across the broader social media, with LinkedIn also recently add pronoun lists to its user profiles, while Instagram’s parent company Facebook had pronoun options available within the usage display tools since 2014, although they have evolved considerably over time.

For many, the add-on will make no difference to the way they use the app, but for those for whom it is relevant, it is a very important update and will help a lot in confirming their identity and their interactions based on to improve their Insta. profile.

The update is now available in the latest version of the app.