How to delete Instagram (even without 10,000 followers)

How many times have you had to refer your Instagram fans to the link in your bio so that they have access to the latest content or resource you want to share? First you need to read them your Instagram story, make extra effort to go to your profile and then actually click on your link. This is where the Instagram swipe comes in.

It’s much easier to engage your followers if you can use Instagram’s swipe-up feature to add a link to the right of your Instagram story.

Keep reading to discover:

What is the Instagram Livestock Tool

How to access the tool

How to add links to your Instagram story

How to add a swipe to your Instagram story, even if you do not have 10,000 followers

And more!

What is the Instagram Swipe Tool?

The Wipe tool on Instagram brought a revolution in the way companies and influencers reached their audiences gained more followers by enabling them to add links directly to their Instagram Stories. Viewers can swipe on a story or tap an arrow at the bottom of their screen to access a link without leaving the Instagram app or scrolling back to a business biography. It’s also an easy way to promote different content and products while providing them powerful analysis to optimize placements.

Simply put: Swipe up is an essential tool for any Instagram business strategy.

Clear Instagram requirements

This is the conclusion regarding this feature: there are certain requirements that you must meet before you can access it.

To use the Instagram swipe-up feature, you must:

OR

Have a verified account (The blue check mark next to a profile that means Instagram has confirmed that an account is the authentic presence of the public figure, celebrity, or global brand it represents)

How to add links to your Instagram story with a swipe (10,000 followers or verified accounts)

Stories only stay up 24 hours. But adding links to your Instagram Stories is a sure way to increase your conversions, increase organic engagement and make it easier for your followers to access the content you want to share.

Here’s how to add a link to your Instagram story for people to “swipe”:

1. Log in to Instagram and tap the camera icon at the top left of your screen.

Source: Instagram

2. Take a photo or video in the app or choose from your camera roll.

Source: Instagram

3. Tap the link icon in the center of your screen.

Source: Instagram

4. Paste your link (a URL or IGTV).

Source: Instagram

5. Tap when using on an iOS device finished. Tap the green check mark if you are using an Android.

There are a few different opportunities to add links to your Instagram stories, including:

Note: You will have to turn on Instagram Shopping before you can use the last three switching options above.

After posting your first swipe up, do not forget to track your stats so you can optimize. If you do not get as many swipes as you would like, make sure you have a clear call to action (what do you want your followers to do?) and that you do not overload one message with too much information.

How to add a swipe link to an Instagram story WITHOUT 10,000 followers

If you are not verified or do not have 10,000 followers, do not be afraid. You can still add a link to your story with this IGTV solution:

Here’s how to add a link to your Instagram story if you do NOT have 10,000 followers:

Create a fast IGTV video that draws people’s attention to the title of your video, ie tell people to tap on the title of the video to get the link

Add the link to your IGTV caption

Post the video on your IGTV channel

Open Instagram Stories now

Click on the link icon at the top of your screen

Choose + IGTV video

Select the IGTV video with the link you just created

And that’s it!

People will be able to swipe, watch your video and click on your link in your IGTV caption.

Want a visual demo of this solution? We show you how to add a swipe-up link to your Instagram story using IGTV in Hack # 3 of the video below:

Other ways to use Instagram links if you do not have 10,000 followers

The best advantage of the Instagram swipe feature is that it enables you to easily share links with your audience. But even if you do not have 10,000 followers, there are some alternatives that you can try to get your links in front of more eyeballs. This will lead to bigger sales and more loyal followers.

(Of course you can always try to get more Instagram fans also.)

Switch to bio

You may already be doing this, but you can add a call to action and a link in the bio section of your Instagram profile. Some IG users choose to place the specific link they want in their bio, or use screwdriver tools for customization.

You can also use tools that allow you to list multiple links on one landing page (less updating of your links, more conversions!). It becomes a Instagram link tree and it is very easy to make.

Just make sure you remind people of the “switch to bio”In your caption when you post.

Use your DMs

Post your story and let your fans know they can DM you for a direct link. It’s very easy for them and a great way to build a relationship with your audience because it can feel even more personal when they receive the link directly from you.

Source: Instagram

Bonus: there is a relatively new ‘DM Me’ sticker that you can use in your stories! Add this interactive sticker so your followers can easily tap to reply. Note that if you do not have access to this sticker, you may need to update your application.

Create a poll

Share your content and then create a poll that asks people if they want to send the link. All you have to do is check who said ‘yes’ to your poll, and you can follow a link sent via instant message in the Instagram app.

Do you want to keep growing the following so that you can access the swipe feature even earlier?

Make sure you:

Use relevant hashtags to reach new users who are interested in your content

Writing compelling captions encouraging your followers to communicate or share your message

Promote your Instagram account on other networks and social media platforms

Here are more of our top tips for grow your Instagram followers organically.

Examples of Instagram sweeping up

Brands around the world use the Instagram swipe feature in creative ways. Here are some examples of the feature that might inspire you.

That’s it! You are ready to use the Instagram swipe feature to further engage your followers, increase sales and build deeper relationships.

