Russia college capturing: A minimum of 7 kids killed in metropolis of Kazan

The suspected shooter has been detained, state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of Russia’s Investigative Committee, was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying that an armed young man was detained after he burst into a school. Petrenko added his identify has been established and that he is a local resident born in 2001.

TASS initially reported that two attackers were involved in the incident, but later quoted the head of the press service of the President of Tatarstan as saying there was only one gunman.

TASS also reported that the Investigative Committee has opened a case of mass murder after the shooting. RIA had earlier cited an emergency services source as saying that at least nine people were killed.

