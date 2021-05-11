WhatsApp is again launching the controversial privacy policy update, which will penalize users who do not accept

That would be interesting.

After a spate of controversy with his First attempt, WhatsApp is gradually expanding its new privacy policy update, which will see the app share more data with Facebook, even though it’s only regarding business-specific actions within the messaging platform.

WhatsApp originally preferred slow down the change after strong user resistance, but now WhatsApp users are being warned again about the upcoming change with these new in-app alerts.

As you may recall, in January, WhatsApp first started the new update via more direct alerts in the app, which caused a major setback WhatsApp users who were concerned that the change meant WhatsApp will soon share their personal information with the parent company Facebook, including access to their private messages, and that they are essentially forced to accept the update, or that WhatsApp will remove their account.

Which is wrong in both respects, but the mere suggestion was enough to drive alternative messaging programs to the top of the download maps – for example Telegram, 25 million new users added in just three days, while Signal and Viber saw massive increases in interest.

The setback was significant enough to force Facebook to publish full-page newspaper ads to better explain the change, then, as noted, walk it all the way back to allow more time to communicate the full implications of the update.

But in the end, WhatsApp needs to implement the change to facilitate Facebook’s broader e-commerce plans for messaging, such as enabling Facebook Pay and connectivity with different applications. So now it goes again.

And while this is a much softer approach this time around, the consequences of accepting the change are pretty steep.

As noted by WhatsApp:

“After a period of a few weeks, the [privacy policy update] reminder that people receive will eventually become persistent. At that point, you will encounter limited features on WhatsApp until you accept the updates. This will not happen to all users at once. ‘

These limitations, which will increase over time, include:

Inability to access your chat list

Removing the ability to receive incoming calls or notifications

Eventually WhatsApp will “stop sending messages and calls to your phone”

So, while WhatsApp has reassured the user that it will not delete anyone’s account for not accepting the new update, the app will be effectively useless until you do so. In reality, it is just semantics in this sense.

The rising penalties for non-compliance could unleash renewed anxiety among WhatsApp users, who may see alternative messages getting a boost again. But WhatsApp will hope that its scale will be enough to prevent most users – if all your contacts and chats are already in WhatsApp, and enough people can not bother to restart their networks in a new app, it will mitigate any significant loss of use.

Which is likely to happen. While people are concerned about privacy, as we have seen time and time again, convenience is usually a much bigger consideration for the wider population, and if your friends are not switching, there is not much point in switching either.

Which is probably not necessarily a bad thing. As WhatsApp has constantly repeating:

“The policy update do not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. “

The update only relates to communication with selected businesses within the app, which may choose to use the data of those interactions for advertising or other communication purposes. While also, as noted, it will eventually enable WhatsApp to offer more payment options in stream while you work on Facebook broader message integration plan.

In this sense, it is not an unusual or actually even controversial update in the general scheme. But it somehow diminishes the overarching privacy focus of WhatsApp, which is very understandable, understandable.

Whether that’s enough to get more people to dump the app, we’ll wait and see.