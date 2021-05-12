Kevin Matossian, CEO of Cloud Services Company 'SkySilk', Examines Big Tech Companies Power Over Speech

Kevin Matossian1

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is said that medieval scholastic philosophers debated how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. If so, they didn’t have anything on the amorphous and tendentious deliberations of Facebook regarding who is allowed to post on its social network, most pertinently the former president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Kevin Matossian, CEO of cloud services company SkySilk, takes a firm stance on the power Tech companies have and states that, "Big Tech has just shown us again that they alone are to be the arbiters of speech. Not the people, not the government, not even God, but they and they alone. The liberties that Big Tech take in the name “private enterprise” simultaneously erode our freedom of speech and our freedom of thought, affecting everyday citizens and even a President.

If Facebook had set out to demonstrate that it has awesome power over speech in the United States, including speech at the core of the nation’s political debate, and is wielding that power arbitrarily, while not having any idea what its own rules truly are or should be, it wouldn’t have handled the issue any differently.

"James Madison once said, 'Our First Amendment freedoms give us the right to think what we like and say what we please. And if we the people are to govern ourselves, we must have these rights, even if they are misused by a minority.' I think Americans today have a lot more in common with our founding fathers then we think. They were imperfect, but they knew that the freedom of speech was the first defense in the face of tyranny," continues Matossian.

The case of Facebook v. Trump is an open invitation to political actors to swoop in to reduce the social network’s power or write new rules for it, and indeed both Republicans and Democrats are making loud calls for action.

Matossian concludes, "Nothing valuable is free. The cost of freedom is responsibility. People must have the freedom and, even more, take the responsibility to do their own research and fact checking. We have allowed Big Tech to roam our pages and our data, striking down what THEY choose, for far too long. Last time I checked this was a free country, but when left unchecked it seems Big Tech alone chooses who is free."