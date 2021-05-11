Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,605 in the last 365 days.

Justice Reynoso remembered as humble but fierce

(Subscription required) “Cruz Reynoso was an icon for civil rights and social justice, a beacon for hope and optimism,” said colleague and friend Kevin R. Johnson, dean of UC Davis School of Law. “He fought for the rights of all and, to paraphrase the late John Lewis, made plenty of ‘good trouble.’”

You just read:

Justice Reynoso remembered as humble but fierce

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.